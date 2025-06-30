Who are Bob Vylan? Frontman Pascal Robinson-Foster made music 'too extreme' for major labels and was once filmed threatening fan

30 June 2025, 18:56 | Updated: 30 June 2025, 19:37

Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival
Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival. Picture: Alamy

Bob Vylan's Glastonbury performance is being investigated by police after vocalist Pascal Robinson-Foster led a "death to the IDF" chant during their set.

The duo, made up of Bobby Vylan and Bobbie Vylan, led crowds at the West Holts Stage in a chant of "death, death to the IDF" as they performed before Irish rap trio Kneecap.

Footage of their set is now being investigated by Avon and Somerset Police to see whether any offences may have been committed.

But who are Bob Vylan?

Music background

Formed in Ipswich in 2017, both members of Bob Vylan attempt to keep their real names secret to maintain their privacy.

Robinson-Foster initially started writing verse as a teenager, becoming an established performance poet under the name Nee Hi, as well as being part of a grime outfit called Ear 2 da Street.

He was invited to perform at the Black and Asian Police Association conference in Manchester in 2005, and served as a mentor for young people in his home town Ipswich.

Bob Vylan won best alternative music act at the Mobo Awards in 2022, and best album at the Kerrang awards in 2022 for Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life.

The band's musical style is an innovative mix of grime, punk and hard rock, and they have released four albums, Dread (2019), We Live Here (2020), Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life (2022), and Humble as the Sun (2024).

The frontman has previously spoken of their struggles to get that first album cleared, describing it as being too "extreme" for some in the music industry - telling the website Louder: "It was hard to get it released the conventional way - but it was in our power to release it."

The band's songs often speak out against racism, homophobia, toxic masculinity and far right politics, and the track Pretty Songs is often introduced by saying that "violence is the only language that some people understand".

In the early days Robinson-Foster would sometimes wield a baseball bat, thrashing it in the direction of the crowd, and carry out other provocative actions such as wearing the football shirt of the rivals of the town or city in which they were playing.

The confrontational nature of their gigs appeared to bring them up against some of their own fans.

Footage has been shared online of the frontman telling a heckling audience member at a gig in Manchester: "I tell you what - buy a ticket to the show at the Ritz, I'll f***ing meet you outside and punch you there, you d***head."

Recently the band has become less confrontational, and Bobbie regularly performs a drum solo to the late Roy Ayers' chilled out Everybody Loves The Sunshine.

Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts Stage
Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts Stage. Picture: Alamy

Vegan diet

The duo follow a vegan diet, and following the backlash after the appearance, Robinson-Foster shared a photo of himself eating ice cream.

He wrote on his Instagram story: "While Zionists are crying on socials, I've just had a late night (vegan) ice cream."

The band is not shy to promote veganism, often talking about it on their social media and having played Vegan Camp Out in 2023.

Robinson-Foster became vegan in 2014, and said: “I feel healthier in my body and mind. If we’re going to use our existence to rally against injustice, we probably need to be quite healthy to do that.”

Both men advocate for healthy lifestyles which include not drinking or smoking, and eating plant-based wholefoods.

Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset.
Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Picture: Alamy

Family life

In a longer statement in response to the Glastonbury row, Robinson-Foster revealed he takes inspiration to speak out from his daughter.

He wrote on Instagram: “As I lay in bed this morning, my phone buzzing non stop, inundated with messages of both support and hatred, l listen to my daughter typing out loud as she fills out a school survey asking for her feedback on the current state of her school dinners.

“She expressed that she would like healthier meals, more options and dishes inspired by other parts of the world.

“Listening to her voice her opinions on a matter that she cares about and affects her daily, reminds me that we may not be doomed after all.”

During their Glastonbury set, Robinson-Foster brought out his daughter to sing with him on Dream Bigger.

