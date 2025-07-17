Passengers trapped with air ambulance in attendance after bus 'leaves the road' in Somerset

By Danielle de Wolfe

Passengers remain trapped with air ambulance in attendance after a crash involving a bus on a main road in Somerset.

Concerns continue to grow over the number of injured passengers after the vehicle left the A396 near Wheddon Cross, close to Minehead, on Thursday afternoon.

Multiple emergency services are currently in attendance, including, three air ambulances, a HM Coastguard and a police helicopter, as well as fire and rescue crews and 10 police vehicles.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service remain at the scene and continue to free the people who remain trapped. The road remains closed in both directions.

South West Ambulance Service said: "Along with other emergency services, we’re attending a road traffic collision involving a coach near Minehead.

"People travelling in the area are advised to avoid the A396 between Wheddon Cross and Dunster and find an alternative route."

Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance helicopter (Eurocopter EC 135 T2+). Picture: Alamy

Police remain at the scene three hours after the initial collision.

Avon and Somerset Police said: "Emergency services remain at the scene in response to this incident. We are working closely with ambulance and fire colleagues and will continue to provide updates.

"The road remains closed and we'd please ask people avoid the area."

Speaking following the crash, local Rachel Gilmour MP said: "I have heard news about a distressing road traffic incident around Wheddon Cross this afternoon.

"Emergency services are present, so please give them space to work.

"My thoughts are with all involved in the incident.

"I advise everyone travelling across Exmoor this afternoon/evening to check their route before beginning their journey."