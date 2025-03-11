Breaking News

Hollyoaks actor and reality TV star Paul Danan's cause of death emerges at inquest

Paul was discovered unresponsive at his home in Bristol on January 15. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Hollyoaks actor and reality TV star Paul Danan's cause of death has been revealed after he was found dead at home.

Paul died at his Bristol home from a cocktail of drugs including cocaine and heroin, an inquest opening heard.

The star, 46, was discovered unresponsive at the property in Bristol on January 15.

His primary cause of death was a "combined toxicity" of drugs, including heroin, methadone and cocaine, Avon Coroner’s Court heard.

Coroner's officer Alexis Camp confirmed his cause of death as 'combined toxicity of heroin, methadone, codeine, pregabalin, cocaine and zopiclone, with a secondary contributory finding of benzodiazepine'.

Paul died at his home after taking a cocktail of drugs. Picture: Instagram

No family members were present at the opening of the hearing. A full hearing is scheduled to take place on May 28.

The actor played bad boy Sol Patrick from 1997 to 2001 on the Channel 4 soap and was later known for his reality TV appearances, including on Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity Love Island.

The inquest into Danan's death was opened and adjourned before Maria Voisin, senior coroner for Avon, at Avon Coroner's Court this morning.

Coroner's officer Alexis Camp told the hearing that Danan was pronounced dead at his home in Brislington, Bristol, at 5.20pm on January 15.

His body was identified at the scene by his partner, Melissa Crooks.

Ms Camp said: "The circumstances are that Mr Danan was found unresponsive at his home address.

"Emergency services attended and confirmed he had sadly died. A post-mortem has taken place and samples have been removed for further analysis."

The court heard that the provisional cause of Danan's death is combined toxicity of heroin, methadone, coedine, pregabalin, cocaine, zopiclone, contributed to by benzodiazepine use.

Ms Camp added: "I understand there are no family concerns."

Statements will be taken from Danan's GP, family, police, the ambulance service and inquiries are ongoing with Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust (AWP), she said.

Ms Camp said: "No note was left."

The coroner set a provisional date of May 28 for Danan's full inquest hearing.

Danan had been due to appear for a plea hearing at Warrington Magistrates' Court on January 16 after being charged with being in possession of cocaine and cannabis, according to court documents.

He was also accused of driving whilst under the influence of drugs on October 2 last year, in Warrington, Cheshire.

Danan had been open about his struggles with addiction, with entering rehab and trying to recover.