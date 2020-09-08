PC Andrew Harper’s widow: Justice system gave me 'nothing but disappointment'

8 September 2020, 14:25 | Updated: 8 September 2020, 14:28

By Joe Cook

The widow of PC Andrew Harper today said that the justice system gave her “nothing but disappointment”, as she continues to campaign for life sentences for those who kill emergency services workers.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC, Lisse Harper explained her determination was driven by “having experienced the justice system for myself and... coming out of it with nothing but disappointment and feeling like this isn’t good enough”.

The sentences for her husband’s killers left her “feeling like these people can do what they want and almost get away with it," she told Nick.

Lissie Harper wants life terms for people who are found guilty of killing emergency workers
Lissie Harper wants life terms for people who are found guilty of killing emergency workers. Picture: PA

The 29-year-old widow said the law would bring her closure and “justice for Andrew”.

“He ultimately gave his whole life to protect the public and stop them from doing something illegal and they deserve to be punished for that,” she added.

Mrs Harper's late police officer husband was killed in August last year while attending a call-out about a burglary in Sulhamstead, Berkshire.

The newlywed was dragged to his death after getting his leg caught in a tow strap attached to a getaway car.

PC Harper's three killers, 18-year-olds Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, and 19-year-old Henry Long, are currently in jail serving 13 to 16 year sentences for manslaughter.

“Harper’s law will be its own law,” Mrs Harper explained, “it will be its own conviction - so it won’t be focused on manslaughter or murder”.

“If someone kills an emergency worker due to a crime that they have committed then they will be going to prison for life.”

Mrs Harper is meeting Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds today to push for cross-party support for her campaign.

She explained the meeting was “to focus on getting as much support as we can, it is important to us to have that cross party support and explain to them what exactly Harper’s law will involve."

Last week Mrs Harper met Home Secretary Priti Patel and Justice Secretary Robert Buckland to gather support for the law.

Recounting the meeting she said: "To be honest I was pleasantly surprised by their support.

“I went into that meeting ready to put my views across and be very stern about it. But actually they said they were going to back Harper’s law and do what they can to help us.”

“With my situation you’re kind of in limbo," Mrs Harper said, “there is no point to which you feel there has been justice served. So I think for Andrew it is necessary for us to [pass the law].”

