Pedestrian dies after horror crash with e-bike on west London high street

The collision occurred on Uxbridge Road, close to the junction with Loftus Road, west London. Picture: Google

By Jacob Paul

A pedestrian has died following a horror crash involving an e-biker rider on a busy west London high street.

The victim, a man in his 60s, is thought to have walked into the path of a cyclist after stepping out in front of a bus from the pavement in an apparent attempt to cross the road.

It occurred on February 28 on Uxbridge Road, close to the junction with Loftus Road, near Shepherd's Bush Market.

The pedestrian died on April 2 after spending several days in hospital, according to The Standard.

The Met said in a statement: “On Friday, 28 February at 13:28hrs, police and the London Ambulance Service responded to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and an e-bike.

A Lime Dockless E-Bike next to a tubular bicycle stand in central London. Picture: Alamy

“A man in his 60s from Ealing was treated at the scene by paramedics and was later taken to hospital. Very sadly, he died in hospital on Wednesday, 2 April.

“This investigation is ongoing. At this stage no arrests have been made. Anyone with information can contact 101 quoting reference 3515/28FEB25.”

Earlier this year, an 18-year-old student died in a crash while riding an e-bike on a university campus.

Police said she had been riding an electric bicycle on the University Park campus when she was involved in a road traffic incident.

The woman was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

It came after an urgent warning was issued over the "accessibility" and "rapid acceleration" of e-bikes after the death of a great-grandfather.

Ian Jones, a 61-year-old father to six from Cardiff, had been riding on an e-bike in the Welsh capital when the fatal crash occurred on 29 October 2022, an inquest heard.