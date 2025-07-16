Kite surfer in his 70s dies after being ‘blown into the side of a yacht’ at popular UK beach

Portland Harbour is a popular destination for kite and windsurfers. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A man in his 70s has died after a windsurfing accident following high winds.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After he went out windsurfing he was blown out of the water and hit a moored yacht during gusting winds.

A second person is being treated by paramedics after the accident in Portland Harbour, Dorset.

The Harbour is a popular destination for kite and windsurfers.

However, winds reached 35mph on Tuesday afternoon.

Read More: Three arrested under Terrorism Act after van crashes into defence factory fence

Read More: John Torode breaks silence after being axed from MasterChef over racism claim

The RNLI Severn class all-weather lifeboat, Ernest and Mabel, in Weymouth. Picture: Getty

The coastguard scrambled to the scene at 13:35pm and brought the man back to the jetty.

Harbour staff and RNLI ILB crew then administered first aid, but the elderly man was pronounced dead.

A Weymouth Lifeboat spokesperson said: “A yacht anchored in the harbour having reported a kite surfer in difficulty to the Coastguard."

A Dorset Police spokesperson said: “We received a report at 1.52pm on Tuesday 15 July 2025 raising concern for the welfare of two men in the water in the area of Portland Harbour.

“Emergency services attended and very sadly one of the men, aged in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious and his family has been informed.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“The second person has been left in the care of the ambulance service.”