Kite surfer in his 70s dies after being ‘blown into the side of a yacht’ at popular UK beach

16 July 2025, 09:20 | Updated: 16 July 2025, 09:32

Windsurfer near Portland Harbour, Weymouth, Dorset
Portland Harbour is a popular destination for kite and windsurfers. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A man in his 70s has died after a windsurfing accident following high winds.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After he went out windsurfing he was blown out of the water and hit a moored yacht during gusting winds.

A second person is being treated by paramedics after the accident in Portland Harbour, Dorset.

The Harbour is a popular destination for kite and windsurfers.

However, winds reached 35mph on Tuesday afternoon.

Read More: Three arrested under Terrorism Act after van crashes into defence factory fence

Read More: John Torode breaks silence after being axed from MasterChef over racism claim

The RNLI Severn class all-weather lifeboat, Ernest and Mabel, in Weymouth.
The RNLI Severn class all-weather lifeboat, Ernest and Mabel, in Weymouth. Picture: Getty

The coastguard scrambled to the scene at 13:35pm and brought the man back to the jetty.

Harbour staff and RNLI ILB crew then administered first aid, but the elderly man was pronounced dead.

A Weymouth Lifeboat spokesperson said: “A yacht anchored in the harbour having reported a kite surfer in difficulty to the Coastguard."

A Dorset Police spokesperson said: “We received a report at 1.52pm on Tuesday 15 July 2025 raising concern for the welfare of two men in the water in the area of Portland Harbour.

“Emergency services attended and very sadly one of the men, aged in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious and his family has been informed.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“The second person has been left in the care of the ambulance service.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Garden hosepipe ban saving water during heatwave summer of June 2025 Lancashire UK

Southern Water announces hosepipe ban following prolonged dry weather

Olympic gold medal winners Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean during their 'Bolero' performance at their last public skate of their 'Our Last Dance' UK tour at the Motorpoint Arena, in Bolero Square, Nottingham.

Jayne Torvill says secret to friendship with Christopher Dean is they 'never got married'

People enjoy the sunshine and the water on the Margate Beach

Council to reinstate 'draconian' fines for swearing amid anti-social behaviour problems

d

Cod and Chipsss: 'Python' discovered in chippy kitchen after escaping owner - as RSPCA issues snake warning
Dubai Chocolate bar with green kadayif and pistachio spread with pistachio nuts close up

Urgent warning to Dubai chocolate lovers as popular sweet treat recalled over 'serious' allergy risk
A man wearing a light blue shirt

Wrongly jailed man hits out at ‘insulting’ compensation increase

World News

See more World News

Thousands of starving Palestinians flock to an aid distribution centre in order to receive food package.

At least 19 die in crowd crush near Gaza aid distribution centre, says US and Israel-backed aid group

27 mins ago

Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Taliban claims it has had the 'kill list' for years and is hunting down Afghans named

2 hours ago

Bradley Murdoch, the killer of British backpacker Peter Falconio has died after being moved to palliative care last month.

The killer of backpacker Peter Falconio has died without revealing the location of the Briton's remains

10 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News