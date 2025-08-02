People smugglers promoting Channel crossing online face five years behind bars under new government plans

People thought to be migrants scramble to board a small boat near Wimereux in France - it comes as new plans by the UK government to make people smuggling via social media a jailable offense.
Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Anyone who advertises Channel crossings or fake passports on social media could face up to five years in prison under new plans revealed by the Home Secretary.

Ministers are seeking to create a new offence under the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, which is already going through Parliament.

The move could widen the Bill's scope in a bid to tackle illegal entry to the UK - the latest crackdown attempt by the government

The offence would also outlaw the promise of illegal working being promoted online and could carry a large fine.

It comes as the Government grapples with a record number of migrants arriving in the UK after crossing the English Channel.

On Wednesday, arrivals passed more than 25,000 for the year so far, a record for this point in the year.

Assisting illegal immigration to the UK is already a crime, but officials believe the changes will give more powers to police and other agencies to disrupt criminal gangs.

According to analysis by the Home Office, around 80% of migrants arriving to the UK by small boat told officials they used social media during their journey, including to contact agents linked to people smuggling gangs.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper visiting the Bentley factory in Crewe, Cheshire, following the launch of the Government's Immigration White Paper. Anyone who advertises Channel crossings or fake passports on social media could face up to five years in prison
Picture: Alamy

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Selling the false promise of a safe journey to the UK and a life in this country – whether on or offline – simply to make money, is nothing short of immoral.

“These criminals have no issue with leading migrants to life-threatening situations using brazen tactics on social media. We are determined to do everything we can to stop them, wherever they operate.

The National Crime Agency already works with social media companies to remove posts promoting crossings, with more than 8,000 taken offline in 2024.

NCA director general of operations Rob Jones said the proposed new offence will give them more options of how to target gangs and their business models.

Previous cases that could have been targeted under the proposed offence include a Preston-based smuggler jailed for 17 years for posting videos of migrants thanking him for his help.

Albanian smugglers who used social media to promote £12,000 “package deals” for accommodation and a job in the UK on arrival would also be in scope.

It comes as anti-refugee protestors faced off at a migrant hotel in Islington, London, on Saturday - with several arrests made
Picture: Alamy

The Conservatives said it was “too little, too late” and that only their proposal to automatically deport people who enter Britain via unauthorised routes can tackle small boat crossings.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said: “Tinkering at the edges won’t fix the problem.

“Labour still has no clear plan to deter illegal entry, no effective enforcement and no strategy to speed up removals. This is a panicked attempt to look tough after months of doing nothing.

“The only clear and enforceable plan is the Conservative Deportation Bill, a no-nonsense strategy that allows us to detain illegal arrivals immediately and remove them without delay. The British public deserve focused action, not more of Labour’s dithering.”

