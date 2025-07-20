Performer unfurls Palestinian flag on stage at Royal Opera House

A video posted to Tik Tok captured the moment the cast member unfurled the Palestinian flag during curtain call. Picture: TikTok/magdalenaliulondon

By Jennifer Kennedy

A cast member at the Royal Opera House unfurled a Palestinian flag on stage during a curtain call on Saturday evening.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Videos show the performer unfurling the flag during the curtain call to prolonged applause and cheers from the audience. Some booing can also be heard.

In a video of the moment posted to Tik Tok, an official appears to fail to snatch the flag from the performer, before walking away from the stage.

Officials appear to be speaking to the cast member from the wings. One woman, standing with her hands on her hips, can be seen speaking urgently to the performer, who does not respond.

Other cast members on stage do not seem to react to the performer holding the flag.

Read More: Three women charged under Terrorism Act after driving van into fence of defence factory

Read More: More than 100 arrested under Terrorism Act for protesting against proscription of Palestine Action

The cast member faces the man who unsuccessfully attempted to snatch the flag. Picture: Tik Tok/magdalenaliulondon

The Telegraph reports that the cast member behind the protest is Daniel Perry, a "queer dance artist", choreographer, and DJ based in London.

Mr Perry's Instagram bio reads: "Optimism is a political act. Resistance & Revolution", and includes a Palestinian flag emoji.

The incident happened on the closing night of 'Il trovatore', a four-act opera by Giuseppe Verdi.

Royal Ballet and Opera said the protest was "completely inappropriate for a curtain call."

A spokesperson said: "The display of the flag was spontaneous and unauthorised action by the artist."

It was not approved by the Royal Ballet and Opera and is not in line with our commitment to political impartiality."

Magdalini Liousa, from London, who posted a video of the incident to Tik Tok, described it in the caption as a "brave moment."

Another audience member told the BBC the protest "spoiled the atmosphere at the end of a brilliant performance" and "overshadowed the evening when we really just all wanted to show our gratitude".

The protest occurred on the closing night of Il trovatore, which has now concluded its 11-night run at the Royal Opera House.