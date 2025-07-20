Performer unfurls Palestinian flag on stage at Royal Opera House

20 July 2025, 19:12

A video posted to Tik Tok captured the moment the cast member unfurled the Palestinian flag during curtain call
A video posted to Tik Tok captured the moment the cast member unfurled the Palestinian flag during curtain call. Picture: TikTok/magdalenaliulondon

By Jennifer Kennedy

A cast member at the Royal Opera House unfurled a Palestinian flag on stage during a curtain call on Saturday evening.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Videos show the performer unfurling the flag during the curtain call to prolonged applause and cheers from the audience. Some booing can also be heard.

In a video of the moment posted to Tik Tok, an official appears to fail to snatch the flag from the performer, before walking away from the stage.

Officials appear to be speaking to the cast member from the wings. One woman, standing with her hands on her hips, can be seen speaking urgently to the performer, who does not respond.

Other cast members on stage do not seem to react to the performer holding the flag.

Read More: Three women charged under Terrorism Act after driving van into fence of defence factory

Read More: More than 100 arrested under Terrorism Act for protesting against proscription of Palestine Action

The cast member faces the man who unsuccessfully attempted to snatch the flag
The cast member faces the man who unsuccessfully attempted to snatch the flag. Picture: Tik Tok/magdalenaliulondon

The Telegraph reports that the cast member behind the protest is Daniel Perry, a "queer dance artist", choreographer, and DJ based in London.

Mr Perry's Instagram bio reads: "Optimism is a political act. Resistance & Revolution", and includes a Palestinian flag emoji.

The incident happened on the closing night of 'Il trovatore', a four-act opera by Giuseppe Verdi.

Royal Ballet and Opera said the protest was "completely inappropriate for a curtain call."

A spokesperson said: "The display of the flag was spontaneous and unauthorised action by the artist."

It was not approved by the Royal Ballet and Opera and is not in line with our commitment to political impartiality."

Magdalini Liousa, from London, who posted a video of the incident to Tik Tok, described it in the caption as a "brave moment."

Another audience member told the BBC the protest "spoiled the atmosphere at the end of a brilliant performance" and "overshadowed the evening when we really just all wanted to show our gratitude".

The protest occurred on the closing night of Il trovatore, which has now concluded its 11-night run at the Royal Opera House.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex during a protest.

Arrest made as hundreds gather outside Epping hotel which saw 'anti-migrant' protest take place earlier in week
Scottie Scheffler poses with the Claret Jug after winning the British Open golf championship at Royal Portrus

Dominant Scottie Scheffler wins the Open Championship

Victoria Beckham revealed the mishap in a video posted to Instagram

Time for a hat-trick? David Beckham left with bald patch after DIY buzzcut goes wrong

Jack Draper is to take time out because of an arm injury as he targets being fit for the US Open.

Arm injury forces British number one Jack Draper to withdraw from several tennis tournaments
England v Jamaica - Women's International Friendly

England 'will not take the knee' as police called over racist abuse of Jess Carter during Euros 2025
Wes Streeting, Health Secretary, MP Ilford North, Labour Party government minister, walking in Downing Street, London

NHS managers who silence whistleblowers to be banned from senior health roles

World News

See more World News

Smoke billows from passenger ship KM Barcelona after it caught fire in the waters off Talise Island in North Sulawesi, Indonesia

At least five dead after passenger ferry catches fire at sea in Indonesia

2 mins ago

ISRAEL-US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY

Benjamin Netanyahu hit with food poisoning and ordered to rest for three days

5 hours ago

A man pulls a cart loaded with jerrycans and plastic bottles with water after collecting it at a camp for displaced people in Deir al-Balah, Gaza

At least 73 killed waiting for aid in Gaza - as Israel issues evacuation order ahead of ground offensive

8 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News