'There's nothing jolly about killing fish': PETA calls for seaside town's much loved century-old mascot to be retired

29 July 2025

Jolly Fisherman statue in Skegness, Lincolnshire.
Jolly Fisherman statue in Skegness, Lincolnshire. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has called for a popular century-old fisherman mascot in Skegness to be replaced as "there's absolutely nothing jolly about killing fish".

The animal rights group has said the seaside town's mascot called the Jolly Fisherman should be replaced with a "Happy Plaice".

Jennifer White, from the group, said: "There's absolutely nothing jolly about killing fish."

She added: "We have sent a letter to the mayor offering to contribute to the cost of a new statue that would replace the so-called Jolly Fisherman.

"We can all be kind to fish and other animals by simply eating vegan foods and that's really what this statue would represent."

The original Jolly Fisherman poster features the slogan "Skegness is so bracing" and was commissioned in 1908 by the Great Northern Railway Company to try and get visitors to take the train on their seaside breaks to Skegness.

The Jolly Fisherman 'Welcome to Skegness' sign in Skegness, Lincolnshire.
The Jolly Fisherman 'Welcome to Skegness' sign in Skegness, Lincolnshire. Picture: Alamy

Jolly is also represented by a statue in the town.

Local councillor and former mayor Steve Kirk labelled PETA's campaign "nonsense".

:Anyone who has been around for a while will realise that around once every ten years or so, when they are desperate to raise their profile they [PETA] pick on the poor Jolly Fisherman," he told the BBC.

"It's publicity for them."

Jolly previously hit headlines when he was redrawn by New European with the slogan "Skegness is so Brexit" and was also on the cover of Bill Bryson's book The Road to Little Dribbling.

