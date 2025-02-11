Peter Kay breaks silence after kicking out hecklers who were 'spoiling the show' by shouting 'garlic bread'

11 February 2025, 12:12 | Updated: 11 February 2025, 12:36

Keane Perform At Manchester Apollo
Peter Kay has defended ejecting hecklers out of his Saturday show in Manchester. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Comedian Peter Kay has broken his silence after three hecklers were removed from his Manchester show on Saturday night after apparently repeatedly shouting "garlic bread".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Bolton comic has stated the behavior of hecklers was disrupting the show for the rest of the audience at the AO Arena.

The 51-year-old stated that there comes a point when it is "unfair" to the paying crowd and defended referring to one of the hecklers as Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley before she was kicked out.

Good Morning Britain hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls said Kay explained he had no choice but to remove the hecklers, as they were ruining the experience for others.

In his full statement, he explained: "'There comes a point when dealing with repeated hecklers simply isn't enough.

"It's not something you ever want to do but it becomes a point when it's no longer fair to everyone around."

Lisa Riley attending the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024
Lisa Riley has shown her support for Kay. Picture: Alamy

'Not offended'

Lisa Riley, the actress who was mistaken for one of the hecklers, showed her support for Kay

She shared a "Keep Calm and Laugh" post to Instagram.

On her story, she said "PLEASE draw a line under this now, I am not offended, never was offended.

"I love Peter Kay to pieces. Laughter is my favourite medicine," she added.

One of the hecklers, Philip Peters, 54, and his son, 26, were ejected from the venue, with Peters later claiming he was treated "like a terrorist" by the security who escorted him out, according to the MailOnline.

He defended himself and stated all he did was shout "garlic bread," but others in the audience defended the much-loved comedian, stating Peters was ruining the show.

Initially, Peters' shout was met with amusement from Kay, as his face was shown on camera for the crowd.

Read more: UK must become 'less dependent' on foreign workers by training more British apprentices, minister warns LBC

Read more: UK 'not expected' to join EU in retaliating against Trump's 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium

However, by the second half of the show, Kay appeared to lose patience and ordered for the lights to be turned on and for Peters and his son to be taken out.

Peters, who had been given the tickets as a Christmas gift from his daughter, said he was "disgusted" by how he was treated and is now seeking an apology from the comedian.

He described being dragged out like "ragged dolls" and said he was left with bruises.

Peter Kay Heroes Concert held at Twickenham Stadium. London, England - 12.09.10
Kay gradually appeared to lose patience with the hecklers. Picture: Alamy

Latest News

See more Latest News

Park rangers are attempting to capture an estimated 20 feral pigs

Park rangers hunt for 20 feral pigs in Scottish Highlands following 'illegal release'

As many as six in 10 children in some areas have rotting teeth by the age of five

North-south divide as data shows amount of children with rotting teeth rising

Health

The mother claimed her husband would find the weather too hot.

Mum avoids deportation to the Caribbean after claiming her husband doesn't like the food and the weather is too hot
Devonte Aransibia

Tributes pour in as former Norwich City star dies aged just 26

Police at the scene of the stand-off in Sheffield

Flats evacuated in Sheffield as armed police confront man ‘with weapons’

d

Fears for Brit tourist Liam Hannigan, 34, missing for three days in Tenerife as desperate family say ‘phone was switched off’

World News

See more World News

A bouquet of chrysanthemums with a message, 'Don't be in pain and rest in peace,' is laid at an elementary school in the central city of Daejeon on Feb. 11, 2025.

Teacher admits to stabbing seven-year-old girl to death at school

7 hours ago

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)

'All hell will break out': Trump says Gaza ceasefire 'should be axed' if Hamas doesn't free all hostages on Saturday

14 hours ago

Matar is accused of trying to murder Salman Rushdie

Man accused of trying to murder Salman Rushdie says 'Free Palestine' as he is led into court

16 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

5 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News