Peter Kay breaks silence after kicking out hecklers who were 'spoiling the show' by shouting 'garlic bread'

Peter Kay has defended ejecting hecklers out of his Saturday show in Manchester. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Comedian Peter Kay has broken his silence after three hecklers were removed from his Manchester show on Saturday night after apparently repeatedly shouting "garlic bread".

The Bolton comic has stated the behavior of hecklers was disrupting the show for the rest of the audience at the AO Arena.

The 51-year-old stated that there comes a point when it is "unfair" to the paying crowd and defended referring to one of the hecklers as Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley before she was kicked out.

Good Morning Britain hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls said Kay explained he had no choice but to remove the hecklers, as they were ruining the experience for others.

In his full statement, he explained: "'There comes a point when dealing with repeated hecklers simply isn't enough.

"It's not something you ever want to do but it becomes a point when it's no longer fair to everyone around."

Lisa Riley has shown her support for Kay. Picture: Alamy

'Not offended'

Lisa Riley, the actress who was mistaken for one of the hecklers, showed her support for Kay

She shared a "Keep Calm and Laugh" post to Instagram.

On her story, she said "PLEASE draw a line under this now, I am not offended, never was offended.

"I love Peter Kay to pieces. Laughter is my favourite medicine," she added.

One of the hecklers, Philip Peters, 54, and his son, 26, were ejected from the venue, with Peters later claiming he was treated "like a terrorist" by the security who escorted him out, according to the MailOnline.

He defended himself and stated all he did was shout "garlic bread," but others in the audience defended the much-loved comedian, stating Peters was ruining the show.

Initially, Peters' shout was met with amusement from Kay, as his face was shown on camera for the crowd.

However, by the second half of the show, Kay appeared to lose patience and ordered for the lights to be turned on and for Peters and his son to be taken out.

Peters, who had been given the tickets as a Christmas gift from his daughter, said he was "disgusted" by how he was treated and is now seeking an apology from the comedian.

He described being dragged out like "ragged dolls" and said he was left with bruises.