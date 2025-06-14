Petrol bombs thrown at police during fifth night of Northern Ireland disorder

A large police presence met protesters in Portadown town center this evening after a leaflet was shared on social media calling all residents of the Co.Armagh town to march on the homes of so-called Migrant gangs. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Petrol bombs were thrown at police for a fifth consecutive night in Northern Ireland, in what has been dubbed a “week of shame” for the region.

After serious public disorder erupted in Ballymena on Monday, the focus of the violence and unrest has since shifted to Portadown.

One officer was directly in the impact of a petrol bomb that landed behind a line of police vehicles during a sustained standoff with those participating in the unrest on Friday.

Fireworks, masonry, and bottles were among other items thrown at riot police deployed in the town.

Shortly before midnight, the PSNI used a water cannon on the crowd in an effort to disperse those gathered on West Street into other areas.

Fires burning in Portadown in Co Armagh, following three nights of disorder in Ballymena, Co Antrim, June 12, 2025. Picture: Alamy

The force used the water cannon again at around 12.30am on Saturday.

Elsewhere on Friday, there were reports of disruption and damage to public property as riot police responded to another protest in the Tullyally area of Londonderry.

It came after a senior officer said there would be a "scaled-up" policing presence across Northern Ireland in anticipation of further disorder over the weekend.

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said the mobilisation, which would include officers sent over from Scotland, was "to reassure our communities and protect our streets".

Disorder started in Ballymena on Monday after an alleged sexual assault of a girl in the Co Antrim town at the weekend, and continued throughout the week.

The unrest and riotous behaviour spread to other towns including Larne, Belfast and Coleraine.

A number of homes were targeted, and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive has said about 50 households have received assistance across the week, and 14 families have been provided with emergency accommodation.

Youths in Portadown in Co Armagh, following three nights of disorder in Ballymena, Co Antrim,Thursday June 12, 2025. Picture: Alamy

A police representative group said at least 63 police officers have been injured in the five days of disorder, which led political leaders to call for calm during a meeting of the British Irish Council in Newcastle, Co Down, on Friday.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill said everyone is condemning the disorder and calling for it to stop.

"What we have seen over the last four days has been devastation, has been horrific for those people targeted - this is women and children, these are families, at the brunt of racist, violent attacks, and it is wrong on every level," she said.

"The whole of the Executive is united on that front."

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly described a "difficult time for Northern Ireland" with "disgraceful scenes of violent disorder", and said her thoughts are with the residents of the areas affected.

Additional police officers from Scotland supported the PSNI after a mutual aid request.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney said it was an illustration of how cooperation between police forces is "absolutely essential".

While disorder in Ballymena raged across Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday night, it appeared to have largely abated in that town by Thursday. However, disorder instead flared in Portadown - although generally at a lower intensity compared to scenes seen earlier in the week.

There have also been incidents in other towns, including the burning of Larne Leisure Centre on Wednesday and an arson attack on a house in Coleraine in the early hours of Friday, from which a man and woman, and four young children escaped.

It is being treated by police as arson with a racially motivated hate element.

The Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, said that since violence erupted in Ballymena on Monday, 63 officers have been injured.

Federation chairman Liam Kelly said it has been "a week of shame with appalling levels of unrest in towns and cities".

"Burning people out of their homes, attacking a leisure centre, and the specific targeting of individuals and property fuelled by overt racism and prejudice, is totally deplorable," he said.

"Yet again, our overstretched police officers have also been attacked with petrol bombs, bricks and fireworks as they sought to keep people safe and maintain law and order.

"They have held the line with great courage and professionalism and are owed a debt of gratitude by this community.

"They went to the aid of vulnerable people, have prevented further savage attacks and have undoubtedly saved lives."

Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Jon Boutcher warned on Thursday that his officers would be coming after the "bigots and racists" behind the disorder.

He also said that the young girl who was the victim of an alleged sexual assault in Ballymena at the weekend had been "further traumatised" by the rioting across the week.