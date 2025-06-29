Car ploughs into iconic London landmark as roads and tube station closed by police

29 June 2025, 10:10

Piccadilly Circus
Piccadilly Circus. Picture: LBC

By Henry Moore

A car has crashed into the iconic Piccadilly Circus roundabout this morning, leaving two people with serious injuries and the London landmark closed off.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emergency workers rushed to the scene in the early hours of Sunday morning after a vehicle smashed into the historic landmark.

Roads and junctions leading into Piccadilly Circus were closed and the roundabout was cordoned off.

Read more: NATO planes scrambled as Russia launches massive onslaught of 500 missiles at Ukraine overnight

Read more: Keir Starmer admits to distractions amid benefits U-turn

The London landmark remains closed.
The London landmark remains closed. Picture: LBC

Two people were treated at the scene, one was taken to a major trauma centre to receive treatment.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.25am today (29 June) to reports of a road traffic collision on Piccadilly, W1J.

in a fast response car, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team (HART).

"We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.

“Our first paramedic arrived on scene in less than four minutes.

“We treated two people. We took one patient to a major trauma centre and the other patient to a local hospital.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival

Wes Streeting brands 'death to the IDF' Glastonbury chant a 'publicity stunt' as festival says it 'crossed the line'
Novak Djokovic arriving at the practice courts at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon on Friday

Djokovic: Wimbledon is my 'best chance' to win record 25th Grand Slam title

Multi Buy Crisps and Asda, Batteresa - London UK

Supermarkets told to cut 100 calories from shoppers' baskets in new anti-obesity drive

England's players celebrate after winning the UEFA U21 European Championship final.

England retain U21 Euros crown after thrilling extra time victory over Germany

Activists stage a protest on the Rialto Bridge in Venice, Italy. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Protests and glamour collide at Bezos’ star-studded Venice wedding

Sainsbury's will be the latest supermarket to shed light on how its sales have fared in recent months as grocers battle to lure in squeezed shoppers amid rising food inflation.

Investors eye Sainsbury’s sales as grocers battle to lure in squeezed shoppers amid food inflation

World News

See more World News

Nearly eight months of almost daily anti-corruption demonstrations have shaken the populist government of President Aleksandar Vucic

Dozens arrested as 140,000 flood Belgrade in massive anti-government protests

1 hour ago

Smoke rises after a Russian air strike on Kyiv, Ukraine last month.

NATO planes scrambled as Russia launches massive onslaught of 500 missiles at Ukraine overnight

2 hours ago

Participants cross the Elisabeth Bridge during the Budapest Pride on June 28, 2025 in Budapest, Hungary.

Tens of thousands descend on Pride in Hungary, defying far-right PM Viktor Orban’s ban

13 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News