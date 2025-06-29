Car ploughs into iconic London landmark as roads and tube station closed by police

Piccadilly Circus. Picture: LBC

By Henry Moore

A car has crashed into the iconic Piccadilly Circus roundabout this morning, leaving two people with serious injuries and the London landmark closed off.

Emergency workers rushed to the scene in the early hours of Sunday morning after a vehicle smashed into the historic landmark.

Roads and junctions leading into Piccadilly Circus were closed and the roundabout was cordoned off.

The London landmark remains closed. Picture: LBC

Two people were treated at the scene, one was taken to a major trauma centre to receive treatment.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.25am today (29 June) to reports of a road traffic collision on Piccadilly, W1J.

in a fast response car, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team (HART).

"We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.

“Our first paramedic arrived on scene in less than four minutes.

“We treated two people. We took one patient to a major trauma centre and the other patient to a local hospital.”