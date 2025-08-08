Pictured: Boy, 4, killed by bus after walking out of hospital

Zaahir Jan was killed after leaving the Queen Elizabeth, Queen Mother Hospital in Margate. Picture: GoFundMe

By Jacob Paul

Tributes have flooded in for four-year-old Zaahir Jan, who has died after being run over a bus in front of a hospital in Kent.

Zaahir had just left the Queen Elizabeth, Queen Mother Hospital in Margate on foot before a white single decker vehicle bus ran him over.

He had reportedly been visiting his grandmother at the hospital.

His mother was reportedly distracted with another child at the time, according to a witness.

Police were called following reports of the crash outside the hospital's A&E department at around 4pm on Thursday.

Azaria Green, the boy's mother,described her son as a "sweet, funny boy with a cheeky smile" in a tribute on a GoFundMe page.

Azaria Green, called her son a "sweet, funny boy with a cheeky smile", in a tribute. Picture: Gofundme

"Everyone is devastated, but that word doesn't feel like enough to explain how we are all feeling," she wrote.

"Our sweet, funny boy with a cheeky smile that could make anyone's heart full. The smile that we can't see again."I didn't even get to tell you how much I love you."

Tracey Fletcher, chief executive of East Kent Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "We are very saddened by yesterday's tragic incident and send our sincere condolences to the family."

A spokesperson for the bus company Stagecoach said: "This is an ongoing investigation and we are currently co-operating with the police."

Investigators from Kent Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit have urged anyone with relevant information to get in touch.