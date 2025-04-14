Pictured: Father who died in Worksop house explosion named after massive blast

14 April 2025, 15:09 | Updated: 14 April 2025, 15:10

Police have named the man killed in an explosion in Worksop
Police have named the man killed in an explosion in Worksop. Picture: Police/PA

By Ella Bennett

A man who died following an explosion at a house in Nottinghamshire has been named by police.

The body of 53-year-old David Howard was recovered underneath debris after the blast in Worksop on Saturday April 12.

Emergency services were called to John Street at 7.39pm that evening after reports of a blast inside a house, prompting the declaration of a major incident.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, Mr Howard was pronounced dead at the scene.

His daughters have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police said inquiries are continuing to establish the cause of the explosion.

Speaking near the scene on Monday, Nottinghamshire Police Chief Inspector Clive Collings said: “I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the wife, daughters and friends of the victim.

“I would also like to thank the local community and people of Worksop.

“It is obviously a live investigation so we are still in the process of trying to understand why this has happened.

“If there is anyone who knows anything or has seen anything that could help us with our investigation could they please call 101.”

The scene on John Street in Worksop
The scene on John Street in Worksop. Picture: Alamy

A council spokesman said 35 properties had been evacuated as a safety measure but the majority of residents have since returned.

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow continued the tributes to Mr Howard.

She said: “Our thoughts are very much with David’s loved ones at this devastating time.

“He has lost his life in truly tragic circumstances, and we would ask everyone to respect his daughters’ privacy.

“Our investigation to establish exactly what happened is ongoing and we are working hard to find the answers his family needs.

“We would ask that, while the investigation is being carried out, people avoid speculation both online and in the community.

“We again thank people for their continued support and co-operation at this time.”

