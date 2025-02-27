Pictured: Female student, 18, who died in horror e-bike crash on university campus

Sophie Goode, 18, died in a horror e-bike crash on Nottingham University campus. Picture: Instagram

By Jacob Paul

The 18-year-old student who died while in a horror e-bike crash on Nottingham University campus has been named.

Sophie Goode was killed in the horror crash in the earlier hours of Tuesday morning.The first-year student at the University of Nottingham was pedalling through campus when she collided with another e-bike.

She was taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries, which she later succumbed to.

Tributes have flooded in for the teen, who had reportedly been cycling to watch the sunrise with a friend.

Charlotte Goode, her sister, wrote on social media: "It is heartbreaking.

“She was going to watch the sunrise with her best friend. She was loved by so many of us and she always will be. We were all so proud of her and continue to be.

Goode had been cycling through the campus to meet her best friend on the early hours of Tuesday morning. Picture: Google maps

A student, who asked not to be named, said they heard about the incident through friends and online and "came to see it in person", The Mirror reports.

A University of Nottingham spokesperson said: "It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of one of our students on University Park campus in the early hours of Tuesday morning in a road traffic incident."This is a deeply upsetting time, and all of our thoughts are with friends, family, and loved ones. We will continue to provide support to our community as we process the weight of this loss."

Nottinghamshire Police said in a statement: "A young woman has died after a road traffic incident at the University of Nottingham. The 21-year-old student sustained serious injuries in the early hours of this morning. She had been riding an electric bicycle on the University Park campus.

“She was taken to hospital but - despite the best efforts of medical staff - was pronounced dead a short time later. The victim's parents have been informed."

This comes after an urgent warning was issued over the "accessibility" and "rapid acceleration" of e-bikes after the death of a great-grandfather.Ian Jones, a 61-year-old father to six from Cardiff, had been riding on an e-bike in the Welsh capital when the fatal crash occurred on 29 October 2022, an inquest heard.