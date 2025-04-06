Pictured: Girl, 10, and father, 48, killed in caravan fire at holiday park in Lincolnshire

Esme Baker, 10, and her father, Lee Baker, 48. Picture: Lincolnshire Police

By Emma Soteriou

A 10-year-old girl and her 48-year-old father who died in a caravan fire have been identified.

Police were called at 3.53am on Saturday to a report of a caravan fire at Goldenbeach Holiday Park, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells.

Fire and rescue crews attended, and two people were found to have died.

The victims were named as Lee Baker, 48, and his 10-year-old daughter, Esme Baker, both from the Nottingham area.

However, formal identification is still yet to take place and "could take some time".

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, Lincolnshire Police previously said.

A member of the Baker family said: "Lee and Esme were excited to be spending the first weekend of the holidays together.

"We are all utterly devastated at what's happened. This loss is incomprehensible at the moment, and we ask for people to give us space to process this utterly heartbreaking loss."

The fire happened at Goldenbeach Holiday Park, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells. Picture: Google Maps

An investigation into the cause of the blaze remains ongoing.

Senior Investigating Officer, Det Insp Lee Nixon, said: "We believe we might be close to arriving at a working hypothesis.

"We are working hard to validate the facts available to us to be able to provide answers for the family and loved ones of those who were very tragically taken by this fire.

"Yet the evident intensity of the fire has made this task incredibly challenging."

Dan Moss, area manager for prevention and protection at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family at this time.

"Our Fire Investigation Team is working with colleagues from Lincolnshire Police, and a full investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

"Once investigations are complete, local fire crews and our community fire safety team will be on hand to talk to people in the area and address any fire safety concerns they may have, at what will be an upsetting time."