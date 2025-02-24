Pictured: 'Sweet, kind and generous' girl, 3, killed in crash involving van and tram as man, 36, arrested

Louisa (Lulu) Palmisano. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Henry Moore

A three-year-old girl killed when a van collided with a tram in Manchester has been named and pictured.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Louisa 'Lulu' Palmisano, from Burnley, died following the incident on Saturday.

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed a 36-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He remains in custody.

Louisa's heartbroken parents have paid tribute to their "sweet, kind and generous" little girl who died during a family outing in Manchester.

Read more: Man, 19, admits murdering his mother, sister and brother in Luton flat

Tributes are laid for a three-year-old girl killed during a collision between a van and tram in Manchester. Picture: Alamy

A statement read: "Louisa (Lulu) was the sweetest, kindest, and most generous little girl.

"She was full of creativity and joy, and she absolutely loved going to nursery every day.

"Her absence has left a devastating void in our family - she was our only child, our whole world."

We were simply enjoying a happy family day out in Manchester when this unimaginable tragedy struck. In an instant, our lives were shattered beyond repair.

"The pain of losing her is unbearable, and we miss her more than words can ever express."

Lulu was rushed to hospital following the collision but sadly died of her injuries.

Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and two air ambulance crews attended the scene at around 10am on Saturday, according to a North West Ambulance spokesperson.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Page, of our Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The family are being supported by specialist officers and have requested that the public and press respect their privacy at this time.

“We have arrested a suspect and have brought him into custody.

“This is still an active investigation, and we are looking for anyone who has any information regarding the case to come forward to get in touch with us. Please contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting the log number 1086 of 22/02/25.

“Alternatively, details can be shared on our LiveChat function on our website www.gmp.police.uk or via the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.”