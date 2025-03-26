Pictured: Man, 43, battered to death outside Sainsbury's - as suspect charged with murder

Andrew Clark. Picture: Met Police

By Emma Soteriou

A man beaten to death outside Sainsbury's in south east London has been pictured for the first time.

Andrew Clark, 43, was attacked outside the supermarket in Bromley on Sunday evening.

Emergency services were called to Upper Elmers End Road just before 8.30pm.

He was rushed to a major trauma centre but could not be saved and died from his head injuries on Wednesday.

A man has since been charged following the assault.

Demiesh Williams, 29, of Fir Tree Gardens, Croydon was charged with murder on March 25.

He appeared before the Old Bailey on the same day and was remanded into custody.

Williams will next appear on Tuesday, June 10, at the Old Bailey.

Andrew's family continue to be supported by specialist officers.