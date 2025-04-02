Pictured: Missing 11-year-old 'swept away' while paddling in the River Thames

2 April 2025, 12:55 | Updated: 2 April 2025, 13:02

Kaliyah Coa, 11, was reportedly down at the water when she was 'swept away'
Kaliyah Coa, 11, was reportedly down at the water when she was 'swept away'. Picture: Alamy / LBC

By Danielle de Wolfe

The family of a missing 11-year-old 'swept away in the River Thames' has been pictured for the first time.

Kaliyah Coa, 11, was reportedly 'paddling in the water' with her friends when she slipped and fell in to the River Thames.

Police were called to reports that the girl had entered the river close to Barge House Causeway, near London City Airport, at about 1.15pm on Monday.

Emergency services launched a "large-scale response" to the incident, the force said.

They added the search operation was later scaled down, with London Ambulance Service (LAS), London Fire Brigade (LFB) and the RNLI saying crews had been stood down.

The child had been playing near the water with a young boy and girl, local residents said as the search operation continued.

Shaleen Rajaendram, 59, who lives on Barge House Road which leads onto the causeway, said: "I heard upstairs a guy was screaming 'wait there, wait, the police is coming'."

Posting to social media, the youngster's friends wrote: "I hope your alive and okay baby gurl plz don't leave me, stay. Don't die, why did you do that. Noooo, love you come back."

The man was standing on a balcony in a flat block overlooking the river and later told Ms Rajaendram he had been alerted by the children "shouting, screaming", she said.

The girl entered the river close to Barge House Causeway, near London City Airport. (stock image)
The girl entered the river close to Barge House Causeway, near London City Airport. (stock image). Picture: Getty

Ms Rajaendram continued: "Then I saw suddenly two kids were coming out to the top of the bridge, I said 'what happened?'

"Then they said 'one of my friends was playing in the water, one of my friends has gone into water and she's gone underneath and we can't find her'."

The girl returned home while the boy told Ms Rajaendram where the incident took place.

