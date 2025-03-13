Pictured: Missing mother-of-two eaten by her pet sausage dogs as she lay dead at home - as neighbours tell of tragedy

13 March 2025, 05:55 | Updated: 13 March 2025, 06:57

Missing mother-of-two Jemma Hart was eaten by her pet sausage dogs as she lay dead pictured
Missing mother-of-two Jemma Hart was eaten by her pet sausage dogs as she lay dead pictured. Picture: Facebook

By Danielle de Wolfe

A missing mum-of-two has been pictured after she was found partially eaten by her two pet sausage dogs after they spent nearly a month trapped inside the house - as neighbours reveal why the alarm was raised.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jemma Hart, 45, had been missing for four weeks when her body was discovered at her home in Swindon - partially devoured by her two pet dogs, with the animals described by her son as “her life.”

Neighbours reported their concerns to police after a string of concerning incidents they deemed out of character for the mother.

They say Ms Hart, who was usually responsive, had failed to open a text message, her dogs hadn't been heard barking in the back garden of her property and that one of her dogs was heard whimpering from inside the house.

Ms Hart was often seen walking her dogs and, speaking at the inquest into her death, her son described her love for the two canines, adding they were "her life".

A post-mortem report carried out by toxicologist Peter Street later confirmed Ms Hart had died by suicide.

It comes as one neighbour spoke of the mum's "mental health problems" and the fact Ms Hart had broken up with her long term partner in the weeks running up to her death.

Read more: Constance Marten's baby 'died after runaway aristocrat fell asleep on her' in 'tragic accident', defence claims

Missing mother-of-two Jemma Hart was eaten by her pet sausage dogs as she lay dead pictured
Missing mother-of-two Jemma Hart was eaten by her pet sausage dogs as she lay dead pictured. Picture: Facebook

Talking to the Mail Online, Lorraine described the mother as a "troubled soul".

Lorraine continued: "I went home and I ummed and ahhed.

"Then I thought I'll ask the police to make a welfare check and that's when they found her."

A police officer later confirmed that Jemma's body had in fact been partially eaten by the starving canines following her death.

Speaking following the loss of his mother, Ms Hart's son explained: "She’d had dogs in the past but in 2022 she got a dachshund called Frankie and a year later she got another one called Millie.

"Her house backed onto Lydiard Park where she regularly walked her dogs, and the dogs were her life."

Coroner Ian Singleton told the inquest: "On January 29, Wiltshire Police was contacted by Jemma’s neighbours with concerns that they hadn’t seen her since Christmas.

Missing mother-of-two Jemma Hart was eaten by her pet sausage dogs as she lay dead pictured
Missing mother-of-two Jemma Hart was eaten by her pet sausage dogs as she lay dead pictured. Picture: Facebook

Adding: "Officers went to her home and found her deceased in the living room."

"One of her dogs was also found dead at the scene and the other was in a distressed condition."

Police confirmed Ms Hart’s body had been partially eaten by the dogs.

The coroner concluded Ms Hart’s cause of death was suicide.

Mr Singleton continued: “Jemma lived alone with her two dogs in Swindon and she was estranged from her family.

The women died at her home in Swindon
The women died at her home in Swindon. Picture: Google Maps

“Jemma was found in her home with injuries caused by dogs after she died. Her death has been recorded as suicide.”

Ms Hart suffered from health and mobility problems which prevented her from working.

She was known to a local mental health charity but had not been in contact with them for some time.

Anyone can contact Samaritans FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill. Or you can jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org Whatever you are going through, you don’t have to face it alone.

Call Samaritans for free on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org for more information When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year.

You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org for more

Latest News

See more Latest News

London, UK. 7 March 2025 Upper Tribunal hearings in the case of former Barclays CEO Jes Staley who is appealing a £1.8m fine and ruling made in October 2023 by the Financial Conduct Authority to ban him from holding senior positions in the UK.

Former Barclays Boss Jes Staley admits having sex with member of Jeffrey Epstein’s staff

Police officers

New law needed for Southport-type attacks - but terror definition should not change

Russian President Vladimir Putin accompanied by Russian Chief of General Staff Gen.

Putin dons military fatigues for frontline visit - as Trump threatens to destroy Russian economy in bid for peace deal
K

Daughter of murdered MP says PM has given her 'glimmer of hope' after hopes for public inquiry
Jonathan Reynolds

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds apologises to House for 'inadvertently' claiming to be solicitor
Putin is likely to sign a peace deal, a White House official has said

Putin 'will agree to Ukraine deal because of heavy losses', US official says as Trump warns of 'devastating' punishment

World News

See more World News

Soldiers secure Mach railway station after Pakistani security forces freed some passengers

Train hijackers 'murder 50 passengers' before Pakistan military kill all insurgents and rescue 300

15 hours ago

Thomas Cooper, 5, died on the scene.

Boy, 5, ‘incinerated’ in oxygen chamber while undergoing alternative treatment for ADHD

18 hours ago

The Prince of Wales will visit British troops on the Nato frontline

Prince William to visit British troops on Nato frontline in Estonia

19 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News