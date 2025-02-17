Pictured: Mother-of-two shot dead at pub on Valentine's Day - as police search river Thames for partner

Lisa Smith, 43, was named by Kent Police. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

A woman shot dead at a Kent pub has been identified as 43-year-old Lisa Smith from Slough.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lisa died at the scene after a shooting in the pub's car park, Kent Police said.

The force said the suspect, believed to be known to the victim, left the area and a car and gun were later found at the Queen Elizabeth II bridge which crosses the River Thames.

A sea of tributes have been left at the scene, with balloons bearing the words “wonderful mum.”

Lisa Smith, 43, from Slough, was killed in Knockholt near The Three Horseshoes pub. Picture: Social media

Police believe the suspect in the shooting may have entered the River Thames, after they received reports of a man on the wrong side of the barrier at the Queen Elizabeth II bridge.

Read more: Millions of jobs at risk as UK firms mull 'biggest layoffs in a decade' amid plunging business confidence

Read more: Starmer should send 'warships, combat brigade, and air squadrons' to Ukraine, says ex-armed forces minister

Police believe the suspect in the shooting may have entered the Thames. Picture: Alamy

Police are focusing their efforts to locate the suspect, who was known to Ms Smith, and recover him from the water.

Michelle Thomas, who runs The Three Horseshoes in Knockholt, Kent, said she was preparing for the Valentine's dinner service when she heard two loud bangs that she initially thought were fireworks.

Around 30 people were at the pub for dinner, while 20 more were in the bar as the incident unfolded just after 7pm, she said.

"People were only just starting to sit down, it was early on in the evening," she told Sky.

Tributes left at the scene of the shooting. Picture: LBC

She also described how an off-duty firearms officer intervened to get the situation under control.

She told the broadcaster the victim had been to the pub before but "wasn't a regular".

It is understood neither the suspect nor victim were from Kent but had local connections to the area.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector David Higham, said on Saturday: "Call handlers received reports of a man on the wrong side of the barrier and we are not ruling out the possibility that he may have entered the water.

Tributes have been left at the scene to the 'wonderful mum' who was shot dead. Picture: Alamy

"We are currently only looking for one suspect and do not believe there to be an ongoing risk to the public.

"Specialist officers continue to work with the families of both parties involved to support them following this tragic incident."