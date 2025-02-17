Pictured: Mother-of-two shot dead at pub on Valentine's Day - as police search river Thames for partner

17 February 2025, 15:17 | Updated: 17 February 2025, 16:35

Lisa Smith, 43, was named by Kent Police
Lisa Smith, 43, was named by Kent Police. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

A woman shot dead at a Kent pub has been identified as 43-year-old Lisa Smith from Slough.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lisa died at the scene after a shooting in the pub's car park, Kent Police said.

The force said the suspect, believed to be known to the victim, left the area and a car and gun were later found at the Queen Elizabeth II bridge which crosses the River Thames.

A sea of tributes have been left at the scene, with balloons bearing the words “wonderful mum.”

Lisa Smith, 43, from Slough, was killed in Knockholt near The Three Horseshoes pub
Lisa Smith, 43, from Slough, was killed in Knockholt near The Three Horseshoes pub. Picture: Social media

Police believe the suspect in the shooting may have entered the River Thames, after they received reports of a man on the wrong side of the barrier at the Queen Elizabeth II bridge.

Read more: Millions of jobs at risk as UK firms mull 'biggest layoffs in a decade' amid plunging business confidence

Read more: Starmer should send 'warships, combat brigade, and air squadrons' to Ukraine, says ex-armed forces minister

Police believe the suspect in the shooting may have entered the Thames
Police believe the suspect in the shooting may have entered the Thames. Picture: Alamy

Police are focusing their efforts to locate the suspect, who was known to Ms Smith, and recover him from the water.

Michelle Thomas, who runs The Three Horseshoes in Knockholt, Kent, said she was preparing for the Valentine's dinner service when she heard two loud bangs that she initially thought were fireworks.

Around 30 people were at the pub for dinner, while 20 more were in the bar as the incident unfolded just after 7pm, she said.

"People were only just starting to sit down, it was early on in the evening," she told Sky.

Tributes left at the scene of the shooting
Tributes left at the scene of the shooting. Picture: LBC

She also described how an off-duty firearms officer intervened to get the situation under control.

She told the broadcaster the victim had been to the pub before but "wasn't a regular".

It is understood neither the suspect nor victim were from Kent but had local connections to the area.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector David Higham, said on Saturday: "Call handlers received reports of a man on the wrong side of the barrier and we are not ruling out the possibility that he may have entered the water.

Tributes have been left at the scene to the 'wonderful mum' who was shot dead
Tributes have been left at the scene to the 'wonderful mum' who was shot dead. Picture: Alamy

"We are currently only looking for one suspect and do not believe there to be an ongoing risk to the public.

"Specialist officers continue to work with the families of both parties involved to support them following this tragic incident."

A car and firearm linked to the suspect were recovered next to the Dartford Crossing
A car and firearm linked to the suspect were recovered next to the Dartford Crossing. Picture: Alamy

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Princess of Wales has shares portraits drawn by her three children during the half-term break.

Princess of Wales shares heartwarming portraits drawn by kids George, Charlotte and Louis during half-term break
Double Olympic champion and Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas will retire from cycling this year.

Tour de France winner and double Olympic champion Geraint Thomas to retire from cycling at end of season
A 13-year-old boy has died and five others have been arrested following a car crash on A672 Oldham Road.

Boy, 13, dies and five others arrested as Vauxhall Corsa spins off road in horror car crash
Julia Wandelt who has claimed to be Madeleine McCann

Woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann releases bombshell new DNA test results

Pope Francis will need to remain in hospital with a respiratory tract infection

Pope to remain in hospital with infection as doctors tackle 'complex clinical picture'

One lucky punter scooped £65m on the EuroMillions

Lucky UK ticket-holder claims £65m Valentine's Day EuroMillions jackpot

World News

See more World News

Jennifer Rauchet, Pete Hegest, US defence secretary, and Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Minister of Defence of Poland, during a welcoming ceremony in Warsaw, Poland, on February 14, 2025.

Ukraine is the 'frontline' of Britain, Starmer says as US begins peace talks with Russia

4 hours ago

Trump is ‘shaking up our region’, says Israel's president.

Donald Trump is 'shaking up our region', says Israel's president as he 'reveals US leader's strategy' in Middle East

5 hours ago

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has arrived in Saudi Arabia for peace talks with Russia as the war in Ukraine rages on.

US-Russia peace talks for Ukraine begin as Europe blocked out of Saudi Arabia meeting

6 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News