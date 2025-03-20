Breaking News

Pictured: Student, 20, killed in horror drug driving van crash on the Strand in central London

20 March 2025, 10:17 | Updated: 20 March 2025, 10:46

Aalia Mahomed
Aalia Mahomed. Picture: Met police/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A 20-year-old student killed in a horror drug driving van crash on the Strand has been identified.

Emergency services were called to the location, near Kings College London campus, at 11:41am on Tuesday after a collision involving a van and pedestrians.

Aalia Mahomed, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family has paid tribute to her, calling her a "beautiful soul".

“Aalia was a bright, kind and beautiful soul, who brought joy and laughter to everyone," they said.

"She was a ray of sunshine in our lives, and will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.

"Her light will always live on in our memories and her smile will be our strength as we get through this difficult time."

A 27-year-old woman was taken to hospital, where she remains in a serious condition. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

The driver of the van was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He was further arrested whilst in custody on suspicion of drug driving offences.

The 26-year-old has since been bailed with conditions whilst enquiries continue.

A witness told LBC they heard a "big bang and a loud scream and lots of commotion".

They said that the van was coming out the service yard of the university and went through the security barrier and gate.

It then clipped the edge of a bench where the two young women and young man were hit.

Anyone with information has been urged to call police on 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 2771/18MARCH.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

