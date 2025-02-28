Pictured: Woman, 46, who died in horror London bus crash

Chithra Vanmeeganathan died in crash involving a No 395 single-decker bus, a car, and other pedestrians. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Jacob Paul

Police have released an image of a woman who was killed while waiting at a London bus stop as a double-decker slammed into another vehicle.

Chithra Vanmeeganathan, 46, died at the scene following the collision involving a London bus, pedestrians and a car.

The Metropolitan Police said her family has been informed.

A No 395 single-decker and a car collided on Bessborough Road, Harrow, at around 9.20pm on Monday.

Another woman in her 30s and a 12-year-old boy were also taken to hospital, suffering non life-changing injuries.

A motorist was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They were later released on bail.

The incident took place on Bessborough Road, Harrow, at around 9.20pm on Monday.

Detective Sergeant Paul Jackson, from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “Our thoughts remain with Chithra’s family at this difficult time.

“The investigation into this tragic incident is ongoing, and we are continuing to appeal for anyone with footage of the incident, including from a doorbell camera or dashcam, or anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said earlier this week: “We were called at 9:17pm on February 24 to reports of a road traffic collision near Whitmore Road.

“We sent multiple resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in fast response car, an incident response officer, members of our hazardous area response team (HART) as well as command support vehicles.

“We also dispatched a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance. We treated four patients at the scene before taking two patients to a major trauma centre and discharging one patient at the scene.

“Very sadly, despite best efforts of our crews, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Some 86 people died or were seriously injured in London bus incidents between December 10 2023 and the end of March 2024, according to lawyers Leigh Day.