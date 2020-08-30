Piers Corbyn fined £10,000 for organising anti-lockdown protest in London

30 August 2020, 21:20

The brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was among those to attend the 'Unite for Freedom' protest
The brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was among those to attend the 'Unite for Freedom' protest. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

Jeremy Corbyn's brother has been issued a £10,000 fine for organising an anti-lockdown protest in central London.

The brother of the former Labour leader was among those to attend the "Unite for Freedom" protest on Saturday, which was held in Trafalgar Square.

The 73-year-old, a climate change denier who set up controversial weather forecasting business Weather Action, said on Twitter he had been handed the fixed penalty fine as "organiser".

In the tweet to his more than 31,000 followers, he called the demonstration an "epic success".

Under new changes to regulations, those attending a gathering of more than 30 people may be committing a criminal offence.

Hundreds of protesters, some of whom displayed anti-mask and anti-vaccination placards, gathered in Trafalgar Square on Saturday afternoon.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police handed out letters explaining the newly-introduced legislation to demonstrators as they marched down Whitehall.

On Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said a 73-year-old man was arrested in Trafalgar Square at 3.25pm on suspicion of breaking the new Health Protection Regulations 2020.

He was informed on Sunday that a fixed penalty notice would be issued for £10,000 for the offence of holding a gathering of more than 30 people in an outdoor place, according to the force.

He has been released from custody, police added.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

UK News

See more UK News

Ed Sheeran has announced the birth of his daughter

Ed Sheeran 'on cloud nine' after birth of baby girl

20 mins ago

Marcus Rashford is spearheading a task force to tackle child poverty in the UK

Marcus Rashford warns of 'devastating' effects of child poverty as he launches new task force

59 mins ago

Adele posted this photo of her wearing Bantu knots in her hair

Adele's Bantu knots: Is this cultural appropriation?

1 hour ago

World News

See more World News

Mysterious deaths of elephants in Zimbabwe forest investigated

3 hours ago

New coronavirus measures have been brought in after tourists tested positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus crackdown rules brought in for Zante after Tui flight outbreak

4 hours ago

US tops six million coronavirus cases - up one million in three weeks

16 hours ago

The News Explained

Critics have noted a number of missed targets and broken promises by the government

The government's U-turns: A full list

14 days ago

Professor Hal explains what we saw during the Beirut explosion

Professor Hal explains what happened during Beirut explosion

26 days ago

More than 70-thousand restaurants, cafes and pubs are offering half price meals from today - subsidised by the UK Government

Eat Out To Help Out: How do you take part in the 50% off scheme?

29 days ago