Welcome to 'Pig Village': Planned renaming of historic village causes a stink among local residents

Picture: Google

By Flaminia Luck and Danielle de Wolfe

Plans to rename a small Welsh village ‘Pig Village’ have stirred up controversy amongst local residents.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As part of an initiative to promote Welsh place names on road signs, residents are being urged to adopt the name Pentre-moch — which translates to 'Pig Village'.

The village, located in Flintshire, north-west Wales, was once home to famed author George Eliot.

However, the proposed name change has left residents divided.

Proponents of the idea argue the name is historically accurate, noting that old maps show the Flintshire village grew from an area with several pig holdings, with records dating back as far as 1530.

But while some of Northop Hall’s 1,500 residents appreciate the unique name, others are appalled at the thought of their tranquil village being linked to pigs.

Read more: Horror in the Hudson: Tourist helicopter plunges into river killing pilot and family of five - including three children

Read more: British businessman, 47, mysteriously dies while on holiday in Morocco with his 25-year-old girlfriend

British Saddleback piglets in a muddy pig pen. Picture: Alamy

The proposed name change by Northop Hall Community Council is comprised of pentre - meaning 'village’ - and moch - meaning ‘pig’.

Residents are now being asked their views on the change under a council consultation.

Currently, the village is referred to as Neuadd Llaneurgain - the nearest translation from Welsh being Northop Hall.

Those who object to the proposals have labelled the renaming "bloody crazy" and "unbelievable wokeness".

The renaming follows a string of proposed name changes in a bid to reflect the Welsh language and history.

Northop Hall, Netherlands. 23rd May, 2023. (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image taken with a drone).The Northop Hall Hotel is rumored to soon become asylum seeker accommodation in Northop Hall. (Credit Image: © Edward Crawford. Picture: Alamy

Recent months have seen the controversial renaming of beauty spots Snowdonia and the Brecon Beacons, branded "bonkers" by those opposing the idea.

Snowdon's name change, now known as Yr Wyddfa and Eryri, was praised by many Welsh language purists.

It led some to claim English spellings reflected the "cultural oppression historically inflicted on Wales".