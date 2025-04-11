Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Welcome to 'Pig Village': Planned renaming of historic village causes a stink among local residents
11 April 2025, 06:00
Plans to rename a small Welsh village ‘Pig Village’ have stirred up controversy amongst local residents.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
As part of an initiative to promote Welsh place names on road signs, residents are being urged to adopt the name Pentre-moch — which translates to 'Pig Village'.
The village, located in Flintshire, north-west Wales, was once home to famed author George Eliot.
However, the proposed name change has left residents divided.
Proponents of the idea argue the name is historically accurate, noting that old maps show the Flintshire village grew from an area with several pig holdings, with records dating back as far as 1530.
But while some of Northop Hall’s 1,500 residents appreciate the unique name, others are appalled at the thought of their tranquil village being linked to pigs.
Read more: Horror in the Hudson: Tourist helicopter plunges into river killing pilot and family of five - including three children
Read more: British businessman, 47, mysteriously dies while on holiday in Morocco with his 25-year-old girlfriend
The proposed name change by Northop Hall Community Council is comprised of pentre - meaning 'village’ - and moch - meaning ‘pig’.
Residents are now being asked their views on the change under a council consultation.
Currently, the village is referred to as Neuadd Llaneurgain - the nearest translation from Welsh being Northop Hall.
Those who object to the proposals have labelled the renaming "bloody crazy" and "unbelievable wokeness".
The renaming follows a string of proposed name changes in a bid to reflect the Welsh language and history.
Recent months have seen the controversial renaming of beauty spots Snowdonia and the Brecon Beacons, branded "bonkers" by those opposing the idea.
Snowdon's name change, now known as Yr Wyddfa and Eryri, was praised by many Welsh language purists.
It led some to claim English spellings reflected the "cultural oppression historically inflicted on Wales".