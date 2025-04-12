Horror as plane explodes into flames after crashing in British holiday park

12 April 2025, 18:21

A plane crashed in Whitecliff Holiday Park
A plane crashed in Whitecliff Holiday Park. Picture: PA

By Kit Heren

A plane crashed and exploded into flames in a British holiday park on Saturday afternoon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police were called at 2.23pm on Saturday to a report that a light aircraft had crashed in Whitecliff Bay Holiday Park.

The plane had two people on board, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary added.

Two people suffered minor injuries in the incident near Bembridge, according to the local fire service.

Firefighters from Newport and Ryde were dispatched shortly before 2.30pm and on arriving, found the aircraft "had suffered extensive damage from the impact and subsequent fire", Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Services said.

"All occupants had safely exited the aircraft before emergency services arrived", it added.

Read more: Three dead after plane crash turns to fireball in Boca Raton, South Florida

Read more: Two men in 60s killed in light aircraft crash at racetrack named and pictured

.
. Picture: PA

Inspector Alex Dale said the plane had taken off from Bembridge Airport, banked around and then clipped a chimney before crashing near the chalets at the holiday park, according to Isle of Wight County Press.

The inspector said the plane burst into flames and bystanders rushed to pull out two people, the news outlet reported.

An ambulance plane attended and no patients were taken to hospital, Isle of Wight NHS Trust said.

The fire service added: "Two individuals sustained minor injuries and were treated by paramedics at the scene.

.
. Picture: PA

"Firefighters used a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to ensure the fire was fully extinguished."

Firefighters stood down and returned to their stations at 3.45pm.

The holiday park remains open and no roads have been closed, police said.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Eddie Howe

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe taken to hospital and will miss Manchester United clash

British Steel plant in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, as members of parliament debate draft legislation giving the Government 'the power to direct steel companies in England' to protect British Steel'. Picture date: Saturday April 12, 2025.

Police called to British Steel plant after Scunthorpe workers prevent Chinese executives entering premises
Police appeal for information after man’s body found in Birmingham canal

Police appeal for information after man’s body found in Birmingham canal

Davina McCall reveals she's been given the 'all clear' following brain tumour diagnosis

Davina McCall reveals she's been given the 'all clear' following brain tumour diagnosis

A XL bully dog called Riz, during a protest against the Government's decision to add XL bully dogs to the list of prohibited breeds under the Dangerous Dogs Act following a spate of recent attacks. Picture date: Saturday September 30, 2023.

Police issue update on escaped XL Bully shot at by police attending Sheffield drive-by attack
Cambridge rower James Robson targetting victory in 2025 boat race despite heart issues

Cambridge rower James Robson targeting victory in 2025 boat race despite heart issues

World News

See more World News

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, meets his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi prior to negotiations with U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff in Muscat, Oman, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Iranian Foreign Ministry via AP)

Iran holds 'indirect' talks with US over nuclear programme - with 'more to come next week'

2 hours ago

Allen McKenna, 47, died while on holiday in Morocco with girlfriend Majda Mjaoual

Wife, 25, of British businessman, 47, who died on holiday 'cleared out' couple's shared home 'within weeks'

7 hours ago

Elderly British couple imprisoned by Taliban have faced 29 'interrogations' since imprisonment

Elderly British couple imprisoned by Taliban have faced 29 'interrogations' since imprisonment

11 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News