Horror as plane explodes into flames after crashing in British holiday park

A plane crashed in Whitecliff Holiday Park. Picture: PA

By Kit Heren

A plane crashed and exploded into flames in a British holiday park on Saturday afternoon.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police were called at 2.23pm on Saturday to a report that a light aircraft had crashed in Whitecliff Bay Holiday Park.

The plane had two people on board, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary added.

Two people suffered minor injuries in the incident near Bembridge, according to the local fire service.

Firefighters from Newport and Ryde were dispatched shortly before 2.30pm and on arriving, found the aircraft "had suffered extensive damage from the impact and subsequent fire", Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Services said.

"All occupants had safely exited the aircraft before emergency services arrived", it added.

Read more: Three dead after plane crash turns to fireball in Boca Raton, South Florida

Read more: Two men in 60s killed in light aircraft crash at racetrack named and pictured

. Picture: PA

Inspector Alex Dale said the plane had taken off from Bembridge Airport, banked around and then clipped a chimney before crashing near the chalets at the holiday park, according to Isle of Wight County Press.

The inspector said the plane burst into flames and bystanders rushed to pull out two people, the news outlet reported.

An ambulance plane attended and no patients were taken to hospital, Isle of Wight NHS Trust said.

The fire service added: "Two individuals sustained minor injuries and were treated by paramedics at the scene.

. Picture: PA

"Firefighters used a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to ensure the fire was fully extinguished."

Firefighters stood down and returned to their stations at 3.45pm.

The holiday park remains open and no roads have been closed, police said.