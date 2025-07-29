Plane was 'performing aerobatics' moments before Thorganby crash killed two, investigators say

Oliver Dawes, left, and Matthew Bird, were killed in the crash. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

A light aircraft was performing aerobatics moments before it crashed in a rural town in North Yorkshire, killing two young men, an investigation has found.

Pilot Matthew Bird, 21, and passenger Oliver Dawes, 24, died after the two-seater Cessna FRA150L aircraft crashed into a field near Thorganby, North Yorkshire.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has said the "performing aerobatic manoeuvres north of Breighton Airfield" before the crash.

Its report found it "entered a steep descent and struck the ground in a field near Thorganby", killing the pilot and passenger.

It added: "The investigation is ongoing, and the final report will be published in due course."

The report comes a year after the fatal crash, which happened at around 9.50am on Sunday July 28, 2024.

The plane crashed at a rural location in Thorganby, near Selby, at around 9.50am on Sunday. Picture: PA

The families of the victims said they were "utterly heartbroken" following the disaster.

The family of Mr Bird, from Spofforth, said last year: “Yesterday we lost our son, a brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend.“Matthew meant so much to so many.

“We are utterly heartbroken but he will live on in our hearts as we cherish the incredibly special memories he’s left us with.”

MP for Selby Keir Mather said: “I am incredibly saddened by the news regarding the plane crash in Thorganby yesterday.

“My heart goes out to the two men who lost their lives, as well as their loved ones at this awful time.

“Thank you to the emergency services including the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, North Yorkshire Police and the Air Accident Investigation Branch who are working to establish the circumstances surrounding this devastating incident.”