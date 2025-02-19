Plane passenger reveals how woman who stole his window seat was handed instant karma

19 February 2025, 18:54 | Updated: 19 February 2025, 18:57

Seat backs and rows of passenger seats / seating on a BA Airbus A321 plane / airplane / aeroplane / air plane during flight. (133)
A man has shared a hilarious exchange between himself and another passenger who stole his seat. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A passenger found himself in a seat dispute with a fellow traveler after boarding a flight.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The incident unfolded when Chase Cangelosi boarded the plane, eager to settle into his window seat— 26F - and shared the exchange to Instagram Threads.

However, upon arrival, he discovered a woman had already taken his spot.

Rather than causing a scene, the man informed the women that she was sitting in his seat.

She replied: “I’m more comfortable here.”

Read more: Getaway car ‘fixer' found guilty of plotting £1.38m watch robbery that led shop manager to take his own life

Read more: Burglar jailed after falling for 'Home Alone' style trap

Without further protest, the man chose to take a seat in the middle.

But just minutes later, the woman's TV screen malfunctioned while everyone else’s worked just fine.

Seeing an opportunity, she asked to switch back.

His reply, however, was clear: “No, I’m comfortable here.”

The man then added he settled in to watch Bob’s Burgers while the woman was stuck gazing out the window.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The studio flat offers a "mezzanine level" bedroom above the kitchen

Fury as London studio flat with 'mezzanine level' bedroom centimetres above kitchen goes on sale for measly £200k
Shah Rahman

Terrorist jailed for plotting to bomb London Stock Exchange in 2012 can be re-released from prison after Parole Board ruling
The BBC has been accused of "blindly spouting propaganda" over the documentary

Israel makes official complaint as pressure mounts on BBC to address Gaza documentary row

Mr White took his own life after the heist.

Getaway car ‘fixer' found guilty of plotting £1.38m watch robbery that led shop manager to take his own life
The 56-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted burglary.

Burglar jailed after falling for 'Home Alone' style trap

Raducanu was seen wiping away her tears

Emma Raducanu breaks silence after 'fixated man' who followed her to game brings tennis star to tears

World News

See more World News

Donald Trump has branded Zelenskyy a "dictator."

Trump labels Zelenskyy a ‘dictator,' says he owes US billions and only wants to keep the ‘gravy train’ going

3 hours ago

Russia's President Vladimir Putin said thousands of troops have crossed the Kursk border into Ukrainian territory.

Thousands of troops storm into Ukraine in fresh attack, Russia claims as Putin insists he’s ready for talks with Zelesnkyy

4 hours ago

Chengdu, Sichuan, China.

Chinese tourist village slammed for using fake snow to draw in visitors

5 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News