Plane passenger reveals how woman who stole his window seat was handed instant karma

A passenger found himself in a seat dispute with a fellow traveler after boarding a flight.

The incident unfolded when Chase Cangelosi boarded the plane, eager to settle into his window seat— 26F - and shared the exchange to Instagram Threads.

However, upon arrival, he discovered a woman had already taken his spot.

Rather than causing a scene, the man informed the women that she was sitting in his seat.

She replied: “I’m more comfortable here.”

Without further protest, the man chose to take a seat in the middle.

But just minutes later, the woman's TV screen malfunctioned while everyone else’s worked just fine.

Seeing an opportunity, she asked to switch back.

His reply, however, was clear: “No, I’m comfortable here.”

The man then added he settled in to watch Bob’s Burgers while the woman was stuck gazing out the window.