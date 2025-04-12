Police appeal for information after man’s body found in Birmingham canal

12 April 2025, 13:23

Police appeal for information after man’s body found in Birmingham canal
Police appeal for information after man’s body found in Birmingham canal. Picture: Google

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police are trying to identify a man whose body was found in a Birmingham canal in November.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The body was discovered in the canal between Raboe Lane and Bridge Street in Smethwick at around 3pm on November 30.

West Midlands Police said he had no injuries and there is no evidence of any third-party involvement.

The man is described as Asian, around 50 to 60 years old, of medium build, and had black hair.

He has a tattoo on his right hand similar to the Sikh symbol of “Ek Onkar”.

Read more: Wife, 25, of British businessman, 47, who died on holiday 'cleared out' couple's shared home 'within weeks'

Gas Street Basin, Birmingham, 8th March 2025: Moored Canal Boats with the Hyatt Hotel looming in the background on Gas Street Basin in Birmingham, England. Credit: British News and Media/Alamy Live News
Gas Street Basin, Birmingham, 8th March 2025: Moored Canal Boats with the Hyatt Hotel looming in the background on Gas Street Basin in Birmingham, England. Credit: British News and Media/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Efforts to try and identify him, which have included making contact with members of the local community and the Gurdwara nearest to where the body was found, have so far been unsuccessful.

A police spokesman said: “We are appealing to the public to try and provide us with any information which may lead to his identification.

“The man’s body is being held by the coroner before it will be released for a funeral.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Davina McCall reveals she's been given the 'all clear' following brain tumour diagnosis

Davina McCall reveals she's been given the 'all clear' following brain tumour diagnosis

A XL bully dog called Riz, during a protest against the Government's decision to add XL bully dogs to the list of prohibited breeds under the Dangerous Dogs Act following a spate of recent attacks. Picture date: Saturday September 30, 2023.

Police issue update on escaped XL Bully shot at by police attending Sheffield drive-by attack
Cambridge rower James Robson targetting victory in 2025 boat race despite heart issues

Cambridge rower James Robson targeting victory in 2025 boat race despite heart issues

HSBC UK bank branch, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK

Banks and building societies 'should do more' to support bereavement customers, regulator warns
Gloucester, UK. 27th May, 2024. Abby Lampe (23) from North Carolina, US celebrates her victory in the women race in Gloucester. Gloucester Cheese Rolling Race is a traditional competition on the Copper's Hill in Brockworth near Gloucester.

Hogmanay, cheese rolling and London’s Notting Hill Carnival could be protected in a new UK heritage list
Jesy Nelson has shared a pregnancy update

Jesy Nelson gives pregnancy update from hospital as she shows off growing baby bump

World News

See more World News

Allen McKenna, 47, died while on holiday in Morocco with girlfriend Majda Mjaoual

Wife, 25, of British businessman, 47, who died on holiday 'cleared out' couple's shared home 'within weeks'

3 hours ago

Elderly British couple imprisoned by Taliban have faced 29 'interrogations' since imprisonment

Elderly British couple imprisoned by Taliban have faced 29 'interrogations' since imprisonment

7 hours ago

President-Elect Donald Trump Holds Meetings At His Trump Tower Residence In New York

Trump's envoy suggests Ukraine 'could be divided like postwar Berlin' as part of peace deal

16 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News