Police appeal for information after man’s body found in Birmingham canal. Picture: Google

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police are trying to identify a man whose body was found in a Birmingham canal in November.

The body was discovered in the canal between Raboe Lane and Bridge Street in Smethwick at around 3pm on November 30.

West Midlands Police said he had no injuries and there is no evidence of any third-party involvement.

The man is described as Asian, around 50 to 60 years old, of medium build, and had black hair.

He has a tattoo on his right hand similar to the Sikh symbol of “Ek Onkar”.

Efforts to try and identify him, which have included making contact with members of the local community and the Gurdwara nearest to where the body was found, have so far been unsuccessful.

A police spokesman said: “We are appealing to the public to try and provide us with any information which may lead to his identification.

“The man’s body is being held by the coroner before it will be released for a funeral.”