More than 20 arrested after Palestinian Action protesters gather outside Parliament after group banned by government

Metropolitan Police officers remove people from a protest in support of Palestine Action, organised by the Defend Our Juries group, in front of the Mahatma Gandhii statue in Parliament Square, central London. Picture date: Saturday July 5, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Multiple arrests have been made after Palestine Action protesters staged a silent protest on Parliament Square.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A mass of Metropolitan Police circled around dozens of protesters standing quietly beneath the statue of Mahatma Ghandi, with placards that said: “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action”.

Metropolitan Police officers were seen removing 83-year-old Reverend Sue Parfitt from a protest as she expressed support for Palestine Action - action organised by the Defend Our Juries group.

The Metropolitan Police said on Saturday afternoon that officers were responding to the protest in London's Parliament Square and making arrests.

"The group is now proscribed and expressing support for them is a criminal offence," the force added.

"Arrests are being made."

Metropolitan Police officers remove 83-year-old Reverend Sue Parfitt from a protest in support of Palestine Action, organised by the Defend Our Juries group, in front of the Mahatma Gandhii statue in Parliament. Picture: Alamy

Police arresting protesters in Parliament Square were met with cries of “Met Police you are puppets of the Zionist state” and “leave them alone”.

Another supporter, not directly involved in the Palestine Action protest, shouted: “Who do you protect? Who do you serve?”

One cried: “British police off our streets”There were further chants of “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”.

A woman seen lying on the floor in handcuffs was carried away in the air by officers and put in a police van.

While suspended and flanked by a large group of police, she said calmly: “Free Palestine, stop the genocide, I oppose genocide, I support the rights of the Palestinian people, I support freedom of speech, I support freedom of assembly”.

A mass of people crowded around to film the scene.

Officers placed her in the vehicle parked on the road behind the square before returning to the Mahatma Ghandi statue, where almost no protesters remained.

Chants of “shame” broke out, directed at the police, and officers moved behind the Ghandi statue.

Most of the police dispersed at around 2.10pm.

LBC has contacted the Metropolitan Police for comment.