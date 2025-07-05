More than 20 arrested after Palestinian Action protesters gather outside Parliament after group banned by government

5 July 2025, 14:59 | Updated: 5 July 2025, 15:09

Metropolitan Police officers remove people from a protest in support of Palestine Action, organised by the Defend Our Juries group, in front of the Mahatma Gandhii statue in Parliament Square, central London. Picture date: Saturday July 5, 2025.
Metropolitan Police officers remove people from a protest in support of Palestine Action, organised by the Defend Our Juries group, in front of the Mahatma Gandhii statue in Parliament Square, central London. Picture date: Saturday July 5, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Multiple arrests have been made after Palestine Action protesters staged a silent protest on Parliament Square.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A mass of Metropolitan Police circled around dozens of protesters standing quietly beneath the statue of Mahatma Ghandi, with placards that said: “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action”.

Metropolitan Police officers were seen removing 83-year-old Reverend Sue Parfitt from a protest as she expressed support for Palestine Action - action organised by the Defend Our Juries group.

The Metropolitan Police said on Saturday afternoon that officers were responding to the protest in London's Parliament Square and making arrests.

"The group is now proscribed and expressing support for them is a criminal offence," the force added.

"Arrests are being made."

Metropolitan Police officers remove 83-year-old Reverend Sue Parfitt from a protest in support of Palestine Action, organised by the Defend Our Juries group, in front of the Mahatma Gandhii statue in Parliament
Metropolitan Police officers remove 83-year-old Reverend Sue Parfitt from a protest in support of Palestine Action, organised by the Defend Our Juries group, in front of the Mahatma Gandhii statue in Parliament. Picture: Alamy

Police arresting protesters in Parliament Square were met with cries of “Met Police you are puppets of the Zionist state” and “leave them alone”.

Another supporter, not directly involved in the Palestine Action protest, shouted: “Who do you protect? Who do you serve?”

One cried: “British police off our streets”There were further chants of “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”.

A woman seen lying on the floor in handcuffs was carried away in the air by officers and put in a police van.

While suspended and flanked by a large group of police, she said calmly: “Free Palestine, stop the genocide, I oppose genocide, I support the rights of the Palestinian people, I support freedom of speech, I support freedom of assembly”.

A mass of people crowded around to film the scene.

Officers placed her in the vehicle parked on the road behind the square before returning to the Mahatma Ghandi statue, where almost no protesters remained.

Chants of “shame” broke out, directed at the police, and officers moved behind the Ghandi statue.

Most of the police dispersed at around 2.10pm.

LBC has contacted the Metropolitan Police for comment.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Youth Demand halt London Pride parade as pro-Palestinian protesters hurl paint and block roads

Youth Demand halt London Pride as pro-Palestinian protesters hurl paint and block parade route
Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024

'It's disappointing': Tennis stars Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper hit out Wimbledon's AI line calling
Man, 33, charged with murder after 85-year-old pensioner found dead with 'multiple injuries'

Man, 36, charged with murder after 85-year-old pensioner found dead with 'multiple injuries'
Screen grab of Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, makes a statement in the House of Commons, London.

Culture Secretary orders BBC to explain why 'nobody has yet been fired' over controversial Gaza documentary
L-R: Evan Cummins (local resident, St. Pauls Church parishoner), Becca Fall (campaigner), Amira Khan (local resident, St. Pauls Church parishoner), Terry Corne (shopkeeper at Terry's Discount), and Ezra Pugh age 10.

'It’s going to kill our high street': Traders outraged at council’s plans to pedestrianise one of London’s oldest markets
Keir Starmer Makes Final Push For Labour Support In Midlands

'Our absolute lifeline': Starmer issues 'very special thank you' to health workers as NHS celebrates 77th anniversary

World News

See more World News

Diogo Jota and Andre Silva's funeral was held in their hometown, Gondomar.

Diogo Jota graveyard shut after 'disrespectful' intruders descend to take sick selfies

1 hour ago

Bishop's heartbreaking words to Diogo Jota's children - as widow and Liverpool teammates lay star and brother to rest

Bishop's heartbreaking words to Diogo Jota's children - as widow and Liverpool teammates lay star and brother to rest

2 hours ago

A Ryanair flight from Majorca to Manchester was evacuated.

Eighteen injured as Ryanair flight evacuated at Majorca airport - as passengers seen jumping from wings to escape

4 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News