Police arrest two QPR footballers on suspicion of voyeurism in swoop on club training ground

A sign at Loftus Road Stadium, the ground of soccer team Queens Park Rangers (QPR), in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2012. Queens Park Rangers has hired Mark Hughes as its new manager to replace the fired Neil Warnock. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Two footballers have been arrested on suspicion of voyeurism after police descended on Queen's Park Rangers' training ground.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers from the Met made the arrests at QPR's Hounslow headquarters on Thursday, with the two players thought to be members of the club’s academy.

According to reports, both footballers are men believed to be aged in their late teens.

It's thought the arrests follow an incident at a nightclub in Kingston, south London, earlier this month.

The suspects remain in custody amid the ongoing investigation, the Met confirmed on Friday.

Read more: Andrew Tate claims he is 'misunderstood' as he touches down in the US despite sex trafficking charges

The QPR home end ‘The Loft' before the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Hull City at the Loftus Road Stadium, London on Tuesday 30th August 2022. (Credit: Ian Randall | MI News) Credit: MI News & Sport /Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed the arrests to the outlet, saying: "On Thursday, 27 February, police arrested two men in their late teens on suspicion of voyeurism.

"This follows a report of an incident which took place at a nightclub in Kingston on Wednesday, 5 February

"Both suspects remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing. The victim continues to be supported by specialist officers."

Under the law, voyeurism is an offence defined as "an act of gaining sexual gratification from observing or recording someone engaged in a private activity without their consent."

It comes as the club issued a statement following the arrest of the two players.

General view of the Queens Park Rangers club crest ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at Loftus Road, London. Picture date: Tuesday August 30, 2022. Picture: Alamy

A QPR statement issued to the Mail says: "Queens Park Rangers Football Cub are aware of an alleged incident involving two academy players.

"The individuals are helping police with their enquiries.

"As this is an ongoing investigation, the club will not be making any further comment at this time."