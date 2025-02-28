Police arrest two QPR footballers on suspicion of voyeurism in swoop on club training ground

28 February 2025, 00:50

A sign at Loftus Road Stadium, the ground of soccer team Queens Park Rangers (QPR), in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2012. Queens Park Rangers has hired Mark Hughes as its new manager to replace the fired Neil Warnock.
A sign at Loftus Road Stadium, the ground of soccer team Queens Park Rangers (QPR), in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2012. Queens Park Rangers has hired Mark Hughes as its new manager to replace the fired Neil Warnock. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Two footballers have been arrested on suspicion of voyeurism after police descended on Queen's Park Rangers' training ground.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officers from the Met made the arrests at QPR's Hounslow headquarters on Thursday, with the two players thought to be members of the club’s academy.

According to reports, both footballers are men believed to be aged in their late teens.

It's thought the arrests follow an incident at a nightclub in Kingston, south London, earlier this month.

The suspects remain in custody amid the ongoing investigation, the Met confirmed on Friday.

Read more: Andrew Tate claims he is 'misunderstood' as he touches down in the US despite sex trafficking charges

The QPR home end ‘The Loft' before the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Hull City at the Loftus Road Stadium, London on Tuesday 30th August 2022. (Credit: Ian Randall | MI News) Credit: MI News & Sport /Alamy Live News
The QPR home end ‘The Loft' before the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Hull City at the Loftus Road Stadium, London on Tuesday 30th August 2022. (Credit: Ian Randall | MI News) Credit: MI News & Sport /Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed the arrests to the outlet, saying: "On Thursday, 27 February, police arrested two men in their late teens on suspicion of voyeurism.

"This follows a report of an incident which took place at a nightclub in Kingston on Wednesday, 5 February

"Both suspects remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing. The victim continues to be supported by specialist officers."

Under the law, voyeurism is an offence defined as "an act of gaining sexual gratification from observing or recording someone engaged in a private activity without their consent."

It comes as the club issued a statement following the arrest of the two players.

General view of the Queens Park Rangers club crest ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at Loftus Road, London. Picture date: Tuesday August 30, 2022.
General view of the Queens Park Rangers club crest ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at Loftus Road, London. Picture date: Tuesday August 30, 2022. Picture: Alamy

A QPR statement issued to the Mail says: "Queens Park Rangers Football Cub are aware of an alleged incident involving two academy players.

"The individuals are helping police with their enquiries.

"As this is an ongoing investigation, the club will not be making any further comment at this time."

Latest News

See more Latest News

London, UK. 25th Feb, 2025. Angela Rayner, Deputy Prime Minister, Secretary of State for Housing and Communities MP for Ashton-under-Lyne. Ministers attend the government cabinet meeting in Downing Street, London, UK Credit: Imageplotter/Alamy Live News

Angela Rayner to pledge 'power shift to the North' as Deputy PM vows to 'break' system that 'hoards power'
US football star accused of 'eating brother's eyeballs' in 'savage murder' as Princeton graduate appears in court

US football star accused of 'eating brother's eyeballs' in 'savage Princeton murder' during first court appearance
Starmer 'concerned' by controversial Gaza documentary as BBC apologises for 'serious flaws' in show

Starmer 'concerned' by controversial Gaza documentary as BBC apologises for 'serious flaws'
An e-bike burst into flames on the platform at Rayners Lane station in northwest London.

Shocking moment e-bike bursts into flames on Tube platform as passengers evacuated

David Mencer, Israel's military spokesperson, has labelled the BBC a 'mouthpiece' for Hamas in an interview with LBC.

BBC says sorry for 'serious flaws' in making of Gaza documentary after Israel hits out over controversy
The death of Gene Hackman is "suspicious" enough to require an investigation

Death of Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa 'suspicious enough' to require 'investigation', police warrant reveals

World News

See more World News

Keir Starmer and Donald Trump

Trump says UK and US heading for a 'very good' trade deal - as President labels Starmer a 'tough negotiator'

4 hours ago

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, hands an invitation from King Charles III to President Donald Trump at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington. (Carl Court/Pool via AP)

Trump accepts King's invite for 'unprecedented' second state visit - as he tells Starmer he'll back Chagos deal

5 hours ago

Israeli army soldiers patrol an undisclosed area.

IDF admits 'complete failure' in October 7 attacks as new details of security flaws emerge

6 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News