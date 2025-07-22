Exclusive

Police chief 'assessing threats' against Trump as force warns against Palestine Action protests during president's visit

Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond said she will keep Donald Trump safe during his visit to the UK.
Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond said she will keep Donald Trump safe during his visit to the UK. Picture: LBC/Getty

All potential threats to Donald Trump during his visit to the UK have been "fully assessed", Police Scotland's Assistant Chief Constable has told LBC, as she warned Palestine Action activists will face the full force of the law at anticipated protests.

Speaking to LBC, Emma Bond said her team has been working with the Secret Service and the FBI to help keep Mr Trump safe during his three-day trip to Scotland, which kicks off on Friday.

“Anybody who looks at the geopolitical situation will know and recognise that he's a very significant figure. The importance of that is not lost on me as the officer with responsibility for the operation," she said.

It comes as campaigners from the Stop Trump Coalition warn they will march on the streets of Aberdeen and Edinburgh in large-scale protests against the US president's visit. Police believe that protesters will also hit the streets of Ayrshire and Glasgow.

Ms Bond, who is responsible for the presidential visit, reassured that Mr Trump will be kept safe amid the demonstrations, adding that protesters have every right to march peacefully.

“I'd just like to provide reassurance to the communities of Scotland, to the President himself, that actually we've got a policing plan that fully assesses the threat and I'm confident that we've mitigated the issues and that the President will be safe while he's in Scotland," she said.

Protests are expected to take place during Trump's visit.
Protests are expected to take place during Trump's visit. Picture: Alamy

But she warned that any support for Palestine Action, which has now been proscribed a terror organisation by the government, will be met with the full force of the law.

"We're really clear that actually Support for Palestine Action Group is now an offence under the Terrorism Act.

"It has a power of arrest that goes with it. So from our perspective, we will deal with what we see and ensure that we are enforcing our responsibilities in terms of legislative requirements.

"But yes, we will take action as and where it is appropriate to do so," Ms Bond said.

However, she added that "people have a right to peaceful protest", adding that "we've planned the event with very much ensuring that we balance people's rights."

"And it's only in the event that there is anything that is threatening, abusive or puts public safety at risk, that then means that it is not legitimate protest," she said.

Ms Bond also admitted that Mr Trump's visit will be a "large event" that will come at a "significant cost" to the taxpayer.

"We are in conversations and discussions with both Scottish government and UK government about where funding for this operation is going to run," Ms Bond added.

The White House confirmed Mr Trump will visit his golf courses in Aberdeenshire and Ayrshire between July 25 and 29.

He will meet Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and First Minister John Swinney during his private trip.

