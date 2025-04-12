Police called to British Steel plant after Scunthorpe workers prevent Chinese executives entering premises

12 April 2025, 15:20 | Updated: 12 April 2025, 15:27

British Steel plant in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, as members of parliament debate draft legislation giving the Government 'the power to direct steel companies in England' to protect British Steel'. Picture date: Saturday April 12, 2025.
British Steel plant in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, as members of parliament debate draft legislation giving the Government 'the power to direct steel companies in England' to protect British Steel'. Picture date: Saturday April 12, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Workers in Scunthorpe have prevented Chinese executives from entering the British Steel plant - as MPs gathered in the Commons on Saturday for a crunch vote on its future.

Workers at the British Steel Scunthorpe are reported to have prevented executives from Jingye, the firm that owns the plant, from gaining access to key areas of the plant.

Police were called to the scene and forced the executives to leave according to reports first emerging in The Times.

Workers mounted what's been described as a “heroic” move to block their way to offices.

The group are thought to have raised concerns that the delegation was attempting to force the closure of Britain’s last remaining “virgin steelworks”.

Read more: British Steel's owners 'wanted hundreds of millions' from UK Government - as Farage calls for nationalisation

Humberside police forced the delegation “into a hasty retreat”, according to sources at the scene.

It comes as Labour MP and Industry Minister, Jonathan Reynolds, told the Commons that the British Steel owners wanted "hundreds of millions of pounds" from the British Government to keep the plant running.

A general view of British Steel in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire. MPs have approved plans to save British Steel's Scunthorpe blast furnaces after an extraordinary sitting of the CommonsSaturday April 12, 2025.
A general view of British Steel in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire. MPs have approved plans to save British Steel's Scunthorpe blast furnaces after an extraordinary sitting of the CommonsSaturday April 12, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Such funds could have been transferred back to China, minister Johnathan Reynolds has claimed.

Humberside Police said: “Officers were in attendance at British Steel in Scunthorpe at 8.30am this morning following a suspected breach of the peace.

"Upon attending, conducting checks and speaking to individuals in the area, there were no concerns raised and no arrests were made.”

Speaking on Saturday, Labour MP Sarah Jones told LBC the firm had "not acted in good faith".

The entrance to the steelworks plant in Scunthorpe as British Steel is to go into official recievership after failing to secure funds for its future, sources said.
The entrance to the steelworks plant in Scunthorpe as British Steel is to go into official recievership after failing to secure funds for its future, sources said. Picture: Alamy

It comes as Nigel Farage told LBC the Government should nationalise British Steel.

He labelled the Saturday recall the government "being dramatic".

"It's a sticking plaster. If Jingye, the Chinese owners, are bad faith actors, which I've believed them to be for five years - and even today, the Business Secretary said they aren't acting in good faith - they should have just gone the whole hog today, nationalised it, and sold it on."

