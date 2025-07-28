Breaking News

Police attend incident at St Pancras station involving 'unconscious man'

28 July 2025

Police are tonight investigating an incident inside St Pancras International station after witnesses reported seeing an 'unconscious man' who paramedics were seen 'trying to resuscitate'.

Curtains were erected around the man who was lying on the floor at the top of the Thameslink escalators inside the station.

A witness outside St Pancras station told LBC they saw what they described as a 'major incident' unfold at around 9.18pm this evening.

They said: "I saw around eight police vehicles- cars and a van, lined up outside on both sides of the station.

"I saw an unconscious man being worked on by paramedics - they erected curtains around him.

"They were trying to resuscitate him - and there was what looked like a blood transfusion bag.

"The station was still open as normal while the incident was being dealt with."

Multiple police vans were in attendance at the scene.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "Officers are aware of an incident tonight (July 28) at St Pancras station and are investigating.

"If anyone has any information regarding the incident please text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 reference 655 of 28 July."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with further details.

