Police spot 'body' in sea as search continues for 'vulnerable' teen who vanished while swimming

14 May 2025, 10:32

Arthun, 16, has been missing since Saturday.
Arthun, 16, has been missing since Saturday. Picture: North Wales Police

By Henry Moore

Police say they have spotted a “body” in the sea as they continue their search for a boy who vanished on Saturday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Arthun, who has been diagnosed with autism, went missing near a boating lake and play park at the West Shore Beach, Llandudno, over the weekend.

Following his disappearance, police launched a massive search, covering air, land and sea and involving the coastguard, RNLI and the public.

Yesterday evening at around 7pm, police believe they may have spotted a body during air searches by the National Police Air Service.

Read more: Brit teenager faces life in jail after being arrested in Georgia accused of drug smuggling

A Coastguard helicopter and four lifeboat crews were deployed in a bid to locate the body.

North Wales Police said: “There will continue to be an increased emergency service presence in the area throughout the evening.

“Whilst work is ongoing to try and locate and recover the body, Athrun's family have been informed and are being supported by officers.'

Chief Inspector Trystan Bevan added: ”Whilst I am grateful for the ongoing support and concern by the community, I would remind members of the public that this is an extremely distressing situation for the family.

“Speculation on social media is not helpful to our investigation and is not respectful towards the family members during this incredibly difficult time.

“Multi-agency searches will continue into the night following this evening's sighting and I would ask for members of the public not to gather on the beach.'

The Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard are currently assisting North Wales Police in conducting a search in Conwy.

“Alerted just after 7.15pm, an HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter has been sent alongside Rhyl Coastguard Rescue Team, Rhyl RNLI all-weather lifeboat and Conwy and Llandudno RNLI inshore lifeboats.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prisoners to be released after serving just a third of sentence in biggest 'shake-up' of sentencing laws in 30 years

Prisoners to be released after serving just a third of sentence in biggest 'shake-up' of sentencing laws in 30 years
The motorway is used by about 200,000 people per day, making it Britain's busiest

Britain’s busiest motorway closed after waste lorry overturned as thousands of motorists affected
.

Inside the first 'Reform UK pub' where a pint will set you back just £2.60 as full price list revealed
Brave front line workers who keep Britain safe and treat the injured are subjected to frequent violent attacks

Attacked on the frontline every two minutes: LBC investigation uncovers shocking level of public sector assaults
Terror probe into 'arson' attacks at Keir Starmer's home as firebombs linked to 'hostile state involvement'

Terror probe into 'arson' attacks at Keir Starmer's home as firebombs linked to 'hostile state involvement'
Ozempic, Victoza and Wegovy, injectable prescription weight loss medicines with weight scale

Weight-loss drugs could hold key to longer life and usher in 'golden age' of medicine, study finds

World News

See more World News

Released Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander reunites with his family

How many hostages does Hamas still have?

4 mins ago

The three Ukrainian nationals were arrested in Germany and Switzerland.

Three Ukrainian men arrested in Germany and Switzerland for plotting Russian ‘sabotage’ bomb attacks

15 mins ago

Canada's Prime Minister has said his country's people are not impressed by the UK offering a second state visit to US President Donald Trump.

Canada ‘not impressed’ by Trump second UK state visit ‘given the circumstances’, PM Mark Carney says

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News