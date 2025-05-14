Police spot 'body' in sea as search continues for 'vulnerable' teen who vanished while swimming

Arthun, 16, has been missing since Saturday. Picture: North Wales Police

By Henry Moore

Police say they have spotted a “body” in the sea as they continue their search for a boy who vanished on Saturday.

Arthun, who has been diagnosed with autism, went missing near a boating lake and play park at the West Shore Beach, Llandudno, over the weekend.

Following his disappearance, police launched a massive search, covering air, land and sea and involving the coastguard, RNLI and the public.

Yesterday evening at around 7pm, police believe they may have spotted a body during air searches by the National Police Air Service.

A Coastguard helicopter and four lifeboat crews were deployed in a bid to locate the body.

North Wales Police said: “There will continue to be an increased emergency service presence in the area throughout the evening.

“Whilst work is ongoing to try and locate and recover the body, Athrun's family have been informed and are being supported by officers.'

Chief Inspector Trystan Bevan added: ”Whilst I am grateful for the ongoing support and concern by the community, I would remind members of the public that this is an extremely distressing situation for the family.

“Speculation on social media is not helpful to our investigation and is not respectful towards the family members during this incredibly difficult time.

“Multi-agency searches will continue into the night following this evening's sighting and I would ask for members of the public not to gather on the beach.'

The Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard are currently assisting North Wales Police in conducting a search in Conwy.

“Alerted just after 7.15pm, an HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter has been sent alongside Rhyl Coastguard Rescue Team, Rhyl RNLI all-weather lifeboat and Conwy and Llandudno RNLI inshore lifeboats.”