Police launch urgent hunt for missing girl, 15, not seen since Monday

18 June 2025, 08:40

Ingrid Lackova, 15.
Ingrid Lackova, 15. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

By Henry Moore

Police have launched a search for a 15-year-old girl last seen wearing her school uniform after she vanished on Monday.

Ingrid Lackova was last seen in Bradford on Monday.

The teenager is 5ft 3, with long brown hair and was last seen wearing her school uniform, a white shirt, black trousers, a blue and black striped tie while carrying a River Island bag.

West Yorkshire Police have urged anyone with information regarding Ingrid’s whereabouts to contact them at 999 and quote 1976 16/0.

A statement from the force read: “Ingrid Lackova, 15, last seen in Bradford on 16th June.

“Ingrid is 5ft 3, long brown hair, wearing her school uniform, white shirt, black trousers, blue and black striped tie and carrying a River Island bag.

“Police are concerned for the safety of Ingrid.

“If anyone knows Ingrid’s whereabouts, or has seen anyone matching her description, please call the Police on 999 and quote 1976 16/06/25”

