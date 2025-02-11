Police hunt mystery cat coiffeur after felines in rural Lincolnshire village return home missing patches of fur

11 February 2025, 19:59

Domestic cat balancing on garden fence, Bavaria, Germany, Europe
Domestic cat balancing on garden fence, Bavaria, Germany, Europe. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police are appealing for information after cats in rural Lincolnshire village began returning home missing patches of fur.

Cat owners in a number of villages across Lincolnshire, including Pinchbeck, near Spalding, and Kirton, near Boston, have reported their pets returning home missing chunks of fur.

Despite the cats otherwise appearing unharmed, concerned owners and police have labelled the unauthorised trim "unacceptable".

According to South Holland Police, who are investigating the string of incidents, the shaven area on the cats appears to have been caused by "some form of hair clippers".

It's led the force to outline that "robust action" will be taken, with the culprit potentially facing prosecution.

In a statement, a South Holland Police spokesperson said: "This appears to be in the Pinchbeck area. There has also been a case of this in Kirton near Boston. The motivation behind this is not known.

Cat tabby pretty coloured pose posing style female male sit sat stood garden outside colour markings marked posed look looks looking at camera
Cat tabby pretty coloured pose posing style female male sit sat stood garden outside colour markings marked posed look looks looking at camera. Picture: Alamy

"The cats do not appear physically harmed and the shaven area appears to be small and caused by some form of hair clippers," they continued.

"Whilst not appearing physically harmed this behaviour will cause the cats anxiety and will have a lasting impact beyond the simple physical act."

In response to the statement posted to the force's Facebook page, one user wrote: "I'm in Kirton and our cat came home around Christmas time with what looked like a shaved belly (In this picture taken today its mostly grown back as it was almost bare skin).

"Everyone told me I was overthinking it when I said it looks like it looks like someones caught her and shaved it, but now seeing this I don't think I was overreacting at all!! She's not liked her belly being touched recently either."

Following a string of incidents, inspector Matt Dickinson said: "This behaviour is completely unacceptable. Whatever the motivation behind this it is not something that should be taking place.

It has been brought to the attention of the Local Policing Team that some cats have been returning to owners addresses...

Posted by South Holland Police on Sunday, February 9, 2025

"The cats in question are someone's pet, part of their family and not only will these actions cause anxiety to the animal they also cause worry to their owners.

"Anyone who is evidenced to be responsible for doing this will have robust action taken against them and where necessary be prosecuted for any criminal offences identified.

Adding: "This is not a bit of fun and needs to stop now".

Taking to social media, one local commented: "My cat got in my bonnet years ago and i didnt know and i started engine and he ran out with fur missing in a chunk , is it possible cats are sleeping in cars for warmth then running out. and its from

While another added: "It will be voodoo/black magic & is happening across the UK."

