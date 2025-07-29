Police investigate footage of Tommy Robinson at St Pancras station near 'unconscious man'

Tommy Robinson at the scene at the station where a man was apparently attacked. Picture: Social Media

By LBC Staff

Police have launched an investigation after footage emerged showing far-right activist Tommy Robinson pacing up and down a corridor at St Pancras station near a man lying unconscious on the floor.

It comes after witnesses reported seeing an 'unconscious man’ at the station, who paramedics were seen 'trying to resuscitate'.

In a clip that has surfaced online, Robinson can be seen walking up and down the corridor near a man lying motionless on the ground, while another man shouts for help, saying "can we get someone here, quick."

Robinson walks away as station workers surround the unconscious man.

Curtains were later erected around the man who was lying on the floor at the top of the Thameslink escalators inside the station, witnesses said.

British Transport Police told LBC: “Officers were called to St Pancras station just after 8.40pm yesterday (28 July) following reports of an assault.

"Officers attended and a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening. Overnight the investigation has been ongoing and officers have been making arrest enquiries.

"Anyone with information or who witnessed what happened can text 61016 quoting reference 655 of 28 July.”

A witness outside St Pancras station told LBC they saw what they described as a 'major incident' unfold at around 9.18pm last night.

They said: "I saw around eight police vehicles- cars and a van, lined up outside on both sides of the station.

"I saw an unconscious man being worked on by paramedics - they erected curtains around him.

"They were trying to resuscitate him - and there was what looked like a blood transfusion bag.

"The station was still open as normal while the incident was being dealt with.”