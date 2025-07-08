Police say they have ‘proportionate and considered’ plan ahead of Kneecap gig in Glasgow

8 July 2025, 06:30 | Updated: 8 July 2025, 06:33

By Shannon Cook

(left to right) Liam Og O Hannaidh (Mo Chara) wearing a keffiyeh, and Naoise O Caireallain (Moglai Bap) performing on stage at London's Finsbury Park, as a support act to headliners, Fontaines DC.
(left to right) Liam Og O Hannaidh (Mo Chara) wearing a keffiyeh, and Naoise O Caireallain (Moglai Bap) performing on stage at London's Finsbury Park, as a support act to headliners, Fontaines DC. Picture: Alamy

Police Scotland say they have a “proportionate and considered policing plan” ahead of Kneecap’s gig in Glasgow, which replaces their cancelled slot at the TRNSMT festival.

Kneecap were axed from the line-up of TRNSMT in the city amid a row over an investigation by counter-terror police into rapper Mo Chara, who is accused of terrorism offences related to a Hezbollah flag he allegedly held up on stage.

The satirical Belfast rap group, who perform in Irish, have been outspoken critics of the war in Gaza and said the prosecution – following an investigation by the Met Police – is linked to their views on Palestine.

TRNSMT cancelled Kneecap’s performance at the end of May over safety concerns by Police Scotland.

On Tuesday, they are set to perform a sold-out gig at the O2 Academy in Glasgow, days before TRNSMT begins on Friday.

As well as Kneecap, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar are also performing in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Police Scotland say they will aim to minimise disruption in the city.

Mo Chara, also known as Liam Og O hAnnaidh was charged under the name Liam O'Hanna by the Metropolitan Police in May, over the alleged display of a Hezbollah flag at a gig.
Mo Chara, also known as Liam Og O hAnnaidh was charged under the name Liam O’Hanna by the Metropolitan Police in May, over the alleged display of a Hezbollah flag at a gig. Picture: Alamy

In May, First Minister John Swinney urged for TRNSMT to cancel the performance on July 11, saying that “organisers of TRNSMT have got to consider that issue.”

Mo Chara, also known as Liam Og O hAnnaidh was charged under the name Liam O’Hanna by the Metropolitan Police in May, over the alleged display of a Hezbollah flag at a gig, and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 18.

Kneecap's appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court drew huge crowds of supporters.
Kneecap’s appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court drew huge crowds of supporters. Picture: Alamy

The furore led to calls from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch for Glastonbury to cancel a performance from the Belfast rappers on June 28, which the festival organisers did not do.

Despite being cancelled from TRNSMT, Kneecap are still due to perform scheduled shows at 2000trees rock festival on July 10, Wythenshawe Park in Manchester on August 15 and Belfast Vital on August 29 – nine days after O hAnnaidh’s next court appearance.

At the last hearing, prosecutor Michael Bisgrove said: “It’s not about Mr O hAnnaidh’s support for the people of Palestine or his criticism of Israel.

“He’s well within his rights to voice his opinions and solidarity, as is anybody else.

“The allegation in this case is a wholly different thing and deals with a video recording showing that, in November of last year, Mr O hAnnaidh wore and displayed the flag of Hezbollah, a proscribed terrorist organisation, while saying ‘up Hamas, up Hezbollah’.”

Kneecap have said they have “never supported” Hamas or Hezbollah, which are banned in the UK.

Superintendent Paul Douglas said: “We are aware of a number of events and concerts due to take place in the Greater Glasgow area in the week beginning Monday July 7 2025.

“A proportionate and considered policing plan is in place within the city and we are working with a number of stakeholders to ensure the safety of all those attending these events and where possible minimise disruption to the people of Glasgow.”

