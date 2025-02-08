Police tell locals to stay away from Jeremy Clarkson’s pub due to large gathering of pony and traps

8 February 2025, 14:01 | Updated: 8 February 2025, 14:03

Police tell locals to stay away from Jeremy Clarkson’s pub due to large gathering of pony and traps
Picture: Alamy/Facebook

By Josef Al Shemary

Police have warned people to stay away from Jeremy Clarkon’s pub in the cotswolds due to a large gathering of pony and traps in the area.

According to the force, the amount of carriages and ponies were causing a significant disruption around the A40 in Witney.

Officers went to the scene, telling locals to ‘avoid the area’ for their safety and to make sure the disruption is kept to a minimum.

The local councillor said the ponies and traps were gathered to race on the A40, which technically isn’t illegal.

The Farmer's Dog, based in Asthall, near Burford in Oxfordshire, was opened by the former Top Gear host last August and sits right along the busy A40 motorway.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “We are aware of a large gathering of pony and traps at the Farmers Dog Pub in West Oxfordshire.

“There is currently a police presence in the area. To ensure public safety and minimize disruption, we kindly ask people to avoid the area where possible. Thank you for your cooperation.”

People queuing outside The Farmers Dog pub, owned by Jeremy Clarkson, in the Cotswolds.
People queuing outside The Farmers Dog pub, owned by Jeremy Clarkson, in the Cotswolds. Picture: Alamy

Oxfordshire County Councillor Liam Walker posted on Facebook to update locals about the situation.

He wrote: “The majority of the activity has now finished and speaking with the police this was part of a wider policing operation after this was due to take place in Buckinghamshire but clearly the location was changed early this morning.

“It is not actually illegal to carry out this sort of activity so the legal powers available to the police are very limited.

“Police officers are still on the scene whilst the last 20 or so vehicles leave the pub car park. The pub is planning to reopen from 1pm.”

He added that a vehicle was seized by the police while “it is expected another such event is to be held tomorrow morning but that location is currently not known”.

Jeremy Clarkson has known about the difficult traffic situation from before he bought the pub, because of its location so near a busy road.

Following the success of his Diddly Squat farm shop, the new pub car park was full within one hour when the pub first opened its doors.

However, Oxfordshire County Council said it had worked "closely and pro-actively" with Clarkson's team ahead of the opening.

"Several measures have been taken to reduce the likelihood of traffic and parking-related problems, and to support the safe and successful opening of the site," a council spokesman said at the time.

Motorists that plan to visit the pub are asked to only use designated off-highway car parks and not park on the roads or verges nearby.

