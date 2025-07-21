Police searching for missing mother-of-three Rachel Booth find body in lake

21 July 2025, 13:26 | Updated: 21 July 2025, 13:39

A white woman with blonde hair
Rachel Booth was reported missing on Saturday 19 July after last being seen in the Barnton area of Northwich. Picture: Cheshire Police

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police searching for missing mother-of-three Rachel Booth have recovered a body from a lake.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rachel Booth, 38, was last seen buying wine and milk at a petrol station over the weekend, with the search having entereed its third day.

The mother was reported missing on Saturday July 19 after last being seen by her family in the village of Barnton in Cheshire.

Following extensive appeals and searches in the area, officers discovered a body in a lake in Oakmere on Monday.

Formal identification is yet to take place, however, police believe it to be that of Rachel.

"Her family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers and have requested privacy at this time," police confirmed.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

CCTV recovered over the weekend showed her at Sandiway Garage in the Northwich area of Cheshire at 3.50am on July 19.

Rachel Booth
Rachel Booth is described as 5ft 9ins, of a slim build, with blonde hair . Picture: Chesire Police

Issac Carolan, 19, who works at the garage, told The Sun: "I spoke to my colleague who had served her on Saturday morning. She bought milk and wine and jogged from 45 minutes away."

He added: "But it didn't seem weird, she didn't seem disturbed or flustered."

Chesire Police suspected she had travelled to the Oakmere area of Delamere, where officers, assisted by the Underwater Search Team, followed all possible lines of enquiry.

Reports also emerged claiming to have seen Rachel hitchhiking after her mother shared a video of one of the reports, The Sun wrote.

She said: "Possible sightings by two people in cars.

"[They] believe to have seen Rachel hitchhiking (attempting) wearing a yellow coat walking in Minshull towards Crewe."

They claimed a woman matching Rachel's description was seen between 12:30pm and 1:15pm on Sunday.

She was wearing a yellow jacket or cardigan instead of gym gear, which was earlier reported.

Superintendent Paul Hughes had said the force was "becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare".

Read more: At least 34 dead and scores missing after Vietnam tourist boat capsizes

Read more: Missing Brit, 33, who vanished while hiking in Italian Alps found dead near the spot where he sent his final text

Rachel Booth
Rachel Booth. Picture: Police

Superintendent Paul Hughes said earlier: “We are currently following a number of enquiries to trace Rachel and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“As part of our investigation, our officers and partner agencies, including the Underwater Search Team and Cheshire Search and Rescue, are conducting enquiries in the Oakmere and surrounding areas where it is believed Rachel travelled to, and we would like to thank local businesses for their patience and understanding while these are currently ongoing.

“Investigators are following all lines of enquiry and anyone who has seen Rachel since she was reported missing is asked to contact us. The same goes for anyone who has any information on her whereabouts.

“We would also like to appeal directly to Rachel to get in touch to let us know you are OK."

Police descended on Delamere Lake in Cheshire today
Police descended on Delamere Lake in Cheshire today. Picture: Mapcreator

Wild Shore Delamere, which offers outdoor activities at its lake nearby, said it had closed "to help as much as possible".

In a post on social media, it said: "We are really sorry but there has been an incident in the area and the police have requested that we close the site to aid their investigation.

"The incident is unrelated to Wild Shore - however we wish to help as much as possible - so we will be closing the site until further notice.

"If your session is affected in any way by this closure, please contact our customer services team and we will refund your booking or move this to a later date.

"Once again, please accept our sincere apologies for any disruption caused."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The NHS is looking for patients in a trial for a new type of treatment for the deadliest form of brain cancer, after one man had remarkable results that saw his tumour disappear.

Patients sought as NHS trials new treatment for deadliest brain cancer - after man miraculously sees tumour vanish
Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has confirmed she moved to the UK from Los Angeles the day after Donald Trump was re-elected as president.

‘Everything is just better here’: Ellen DeGeneres confirms she moved to the UK because of Trump
England's Keira Walsh (centre) and Wales players take a knee

What has taking the knee achieved?

Philip Tuck was killed in a crash on July 20 2023.

French police probe into 'ghastly' cycling crash that killed British wine boss in front of his sons blasted by coroner
Rachel O'Hare died after falling from an apartment block in Manchester.

Mother-of-three dies in apartment block fall amid High Court battle with ex-fiancé over £2.7m London mansion
Betula verrucosa, sold under the brand name Itulazax 12 SQ-Bet and made by Alk-Abello, is an under-the-tongue immunotherapy tablet that contains birch pollen extract.

Thousands of people with debilitating hayfever to benefit from new drug providing long-term relief

World News

See more World News

Firemen check the wreckage of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft that crashed onto a school campus in Dhaka

At least 16 dead after military plane crashes into college campus in Bangladesh

2 hours ago

Patient being scanned and diagnosed on a MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scanner in a hospital. Modern medical equipment, medicine and health care co

Man dies after being pulled into MRI machine while wearing 9kg weight-training chain

3 hours ago

Palestinians flee Deir al-Balah in central Gaza Sunday, July 20, 2025, after the Israeli military issued evacuation orders ahead of expected operations in the area

Israeli forces launch ground assault on Deir al-Balah in central Gaza for first time

3 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News