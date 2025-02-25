Police could be given powers to raid homes of phone thieves as flagship Bill enters parliament

By Fraser Knight

Police could soon be able to enter homes where stolen phones have been tracked to, without having to ask a court first.

Sweeping new laws are set to give officers the ability to seize them back when technology like Bluetooth and ‘Find my Phone’ apps show where they’ve been taken.

Just now, police need to get a warrant first, which can give criminals time to move the devices, in some cases out of the country.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “It is extremely frustrating for victims when they can see exactly where their stolen phone has gone but nothing is done.

“That is why we are determined to give the police the powers they need to move fast to crack down on these crimes that are blighting our communities.”

The Crime and Policing Bill, if passed into law, is being described as “one of the biggest legislative updates in decades” when it comes to law enforcement.

As well as tackling phone theft, the proposed legislation would also:

Give powers to police to seize off-road bikes, without having to give a warning first

Make assaulting a shop worker a specific offence

Empower police to release the identity of online stalkers to victims

Make spiking an offence

Ban fireworks and face coverings from public protests

Border Force officials are also set to be given powers to search the digital devices of people entering the UK, for child sexual abuse material.

John Hayward-Cripps, CEO of Neighbourhood Watch, said: “The focus on addressing and reducing the epidemic of antisocial behaviour, theft, and shoplifting that we all witness in our town centres and communities will play an important role in increasing feelings of confidence in the police, and feeling safer in our local communities.

“The reduction in police funding over the last 15 years has been particularly felt in neighbourhood policing, resulting in low public confidence and crimes going unreported, due the perception that the police do not have the resources to investigate.

“The Crime and Policing Bill combined with the additional resources being introduced will enable the police to do the job they want to do, rather than only focusing on their biggest priorities, and signals the government’s commitment to improving our communities and making us all feel safer and more connected.”

A number of restaurant and retail bosses have written to the Home Secretary, urging her to go further in her protection of shop workers, though, saying the new assault offence won’t cover delivery riders.

Deliveroo, Pizza Express, Dishoom, Morrisons and Pho are among the businesses to have told her to send a “clear message" that abuse against delivery riders "will not be tolerated".

Their letter reads: "There are real people behind these numbers - people who face physical and verbal assault, racism, sexism and theft.

"The Government has rightly committed to creating a standalone offence of assaulting or threatening our retail workers when they're at their place of work, but this stops short of protecting delivery riders when they are on a delivery."

Measures to close a loophole around the online sale of knives to under 18s, which would see tech executives being held personally responsible, are set to be introduced to the Crime and Policing Bill at a later date.

The proposed law also seeks to improve accountability processes for serving police officers and promises to reform the way the IOPC watchdog investigates serving officers.

A presumption of anonymity for armed officers accused of shooting a person dead on the job is also due to be added to the Bill.