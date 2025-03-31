Police offer £10,000 for help solving case of teenager who went missing 17 years ago

Alexander Sloley, from Islington, north London, was 16 when he was reported missing in August 2008. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

Police are offering a £10,000 reward for information about a teenage boy who disappeared almost 17 years ago.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alexander Sloley, from Islington, north London, was 16 when he was reported missing in August 2008 and his family and friends have not heard from him since.

The accountancy student at City and Islington College had little money, no wallet and no bag with extra clothes to indicate he was planning to run away, police said previously.

He was described as a light-skinned black male, 5ft 5ins and of medium build with striking blue eyes.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarb Kaur, who is leading the investigation, said: "Alex was reported missing to police on August 8 2008. Since then there have been extensive enquiries made by police but sadly Alex has not yet been found.

"We are now offering a reward of up to £10,000 for anyone who has information relating to Alex's whereabouts.

"This remains an active missing person investigation, subject to regular review by senior officers, with the aim of locating Alex and bringing some comfort to his family.

Read more: Primark boss Paul Marchant quits over behaviour towards female colleague

Read more: Evil dad who killed six children in horror blaze ‘battered’ in prison attack

"We have recently met with Alex's mother to outline how we intend to progress our investigation to find him.

"I would ask anyone with information who could help to please get in contact immediately, no matter how insignificant you think this could be."

In 2019, police released an e-fit of what Alex may have looked like aged 27 as part of a reopening of the investigation.

At the time, his mother, Nerissa Tivy, said it was emotional to see the e-fit of her son as an adult.

She said: "It's a great picture of Alex and of how he might possibly look like now. Then you try to put a body to it and how he might be dressed and looking.

"He was quite a slick dresser, my son, he wasn't scruffy.

"There's no closure to this and, with all the appeals and knowing your child would not just run away, you start thinking something terrible has happened to him," she added at the time.

"I would love to see him walk through the door."

People quizzed previously in connection with Alex's disappearance were re-interviewed in 2019.

At the time detectives said there was no proof that Alex had been harmed and there was no evidence that it was linked to any other cases.

Detective Constable Tom Boon said in 2019: "The hope is he is safe and well and somehow has managed to stay off the radar in terms of using bank accounts, passports, that sort of thing.

"As time goes on it becomes more and more concerning, although there's no proof of harm."

Police are now asking anyone with any information about Alexander's disappearance to get in touch with them on 07860 369603 or through Crimestoppers.