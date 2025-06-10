Police officers sacked for gross misconduct to be blocked from joining local forces in drive to improve standards

Officers sacked for gross misconduct will be blocked from joining local forces, it has been announced. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Police officers sacked for gross misconduct will be blocked from joining local forces as part of a drive to improve standards in policing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Home Office introduced plans to Parliament on Tuesday to create a dedicated "barred list" for the National Crime Agency (NCA) in an effort to stop those dismissed for serious misconduct re-entering the system through the back door.

Law enforcement agencies will not be able to hire anyone named on a barred list.

An advisory list will also be set up under the changes, and for anyone named on that list, employers will need to take this into account during the recruitment process.

The NCA barred and advisory lists will be UK-wide and specialist forces the British Transport Police, Civil Nuclear Constabulary, and Ministry of Defence Police will also get their own lists.

The move is part of efforts to crack down on gaps in police vetting procedures.

Serving officers will be automatically sacked if they fail background checks and those who commit gross misconduct will be fired under other recent measures.

'Highest standards'

Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson said: "The public deserve to know that those tasked with protecting them meet the highest standards.

"Under our Safer Streets mission, and our Plan for Change, we are restoring confidence in policing by removing those who undermine it.

"This new measure ensures that officers who abuse their position in the NCA cannot resurface in other areas of policing - we will continue taking every possible step to protect the integrity of our law enforcement agencies."

Read more: Police searching for Madeleine McCann uncover clothing and bones in Portugal dig

Read more: Jury shown chilling footage of alleged Hainault attacker unboxing samurai sword used in killing of teen