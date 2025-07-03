More than 100 officers were hurt in Northern Ireland riots after streets of Ballymena descended into 'racist violence'

By Shannon Cook

More than 100 police officers were injured during recent rioting in Northern Ireland, PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has revealed.

Mr Boutcher said the actions of his officers had saved lives during the first night of racist violence in Ballymena last month.

However, he warned that a budget crisis facing the force means that its reliance on external support is apparent.

Violence erupted in Ballymena in June after an alleged sexual assault of a girl in the town. Two 14-year-old boys, who spoke to a court through a Romanian interpreter, were charged with attempted rape.

A peaceful protest in the Co Antrim town about the alleged assault was followed by attacks on police and properties housing ethnic minorities, described by police as “racist thuggery”.

The disturbances lasted for several nights and spread to other areas of Northern Ireland including Portadown, Larne, Belfast, Carrickfergus, Londonderry and Coleraine.

Police also dealt with several nights of sectarian disorder in Londonderry.

Speaking during the monthly accountability meeting of the Policing Board, Mr Boutcher said Northern Ireland had experienced “widespread racially and sectarian motivated rioting and disorder” in the past month.

He said: “In disgraceful scenes reminiscent of last summer, we saw hate-filled mobs throw petrol bombs, masonry, fireworks, an axe, at police officers, targeting homes and businesses.

“They targeted law-abiding, decent families from diverse communities who make Northern Ireland a better place, creating fear in people who simply want to live in peace.

“I can confirm the final number of injured officers as 107, many with head injuries from masonry and other missiles.”

He added: “There is no place for such violence, these actions were not about protest, they were attacks on the very fabric of our society.

“What sort of Northern Ireland do we want to live in?”

The Chief Constable said every incident during the disturbances was being treated as a racially or sectarian motivated hate crime.

He said: “To date 56 arrests have been made and 27 individuals remanded into custody.

“More will follow as we pursue those responsible and bring them to justice.

“The deterrents of long prison sentences will be a sobering reality for many of those involved.

“Our own no-nonsense approach of arresting suspects with the swift release of suspect images had a further powerful deterrent effect.”

“We will use the most appropriate tactics, including AEP (attenuating energy projectiles) and water cannon to protect communities and my officers from harm.

“Our approach will be robust and it will be consistently applied.”

Mr Boutcher referred to commentary suggesting rioters were treated differently in separate parts of Northern Ireland.

He said: “I want to be absolutely clear, we respond to public disorder without fear or favour.

“There is no difference to our approach based on the background or motivation of those involved.

“To suggest otherwise removes the focus of condemnation where it rightfully belongs, upon those using violence and spreading hate.

“It is crucial we are collectively seen to be unequivocal in standing together against these cowardly acts of racism, hatred and violence.”

The Chief Constable continued: “On that first night of disorder in Ballymena… officers of the PSNI saved people’s lives and they put their own lives at risk to do that.

“We did not have enough officers there because we are not sufficiently resourced and that has got to change.”

Mr Boutcher referred to mutual aid arrangements which led to officers from Police Scotland being sent to Northern Ireland during the rioting.

He said: “That mutual aid was required and again highlights the unacceptable fragility of our own resourcing.

“Our reliance on external support has never been more apparent.”