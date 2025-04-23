Police officers who fail background checks to be automatically sacked under new rules

Police officers who fail background checks will be automatically sacked under new rules . Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Police officers who fail background checks will be automatically sacked under new rules coming into force to improve confidence in policing.

Measures will be introduced to Parliament on Wednesday which will make it a legal requirement for serving officers to pass vetting procedures.

It will also mean police chiefs will be able to get rid of officers unfit to serve from next month.

The move comes after head of the Metropolitan Police Sir Mark Rowley accused officials of dragging their feet on giving police chiefs stronger powers to sack rogue officers.

He previously said it is "absurd" that officers who are not fit to hold vetting cannot be lawfully sacked.

Sir Mark Rowley accused officials of dragging their feet on giving police chiefs stronger powers . Picture: Alamy

The Home Office said the changes follow recent legal challenges which have "brought to light" the difficulty forces can have removing officers who are not fit to protect the public.

In February, a Metropolitan Police officer accused of sexual offences, Sergeant Lino Di Maria successfully mounted a legal challenge after having his vetting removed over the allegations, which he denies.

He was found to have no case to answer in respect of misconduct allegations, and argued that having his vetting removed without the accusations being proved is a breach of his right to a fair trial.

'Damaged public trust'

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: "In recent years, serious cases which have badly failed all proper policing standards have damaged public trust in the officers who are supposed to protect them, and undermined the majority of brave, committed officers who work tirelessly to keep us safe.

"It is simply not acceptable that officers who are clearly unfit to serve or pose a risk to their colleagues cannot be removed.

"That's why these new rules are essential and it is why this Government has been working closely with forces to overcome these barriers to restore confidence in policing."

The reformed police dismissal system will come into force from May 14.

National Police Chiefs' Council lead for vetting, Chief Constable Alex Franklin-Smith, backed the changes which "provide clear routes for action to remove individuals who fall below the high standards the public and our workforce rightly expect and deserve".

The Home Office also plans to introduce further safeguards to improve vetting national standards later this year, including stronger requirements to suspend officers under investigation for violence against women and girls.

Officers convicted of certain criminal offences will also be automatically found guilty of gross misconduct.

While there are existing processes for forces to deal with allegations of misconduct, failing vetting may not be enough to sack officers.

Officers can fail vetting for a number of reasons, including for domestic and sexual abuse.

In some circumstances, those who do not pass the suitability checks but cannot be sacked, can stay in the force on full pay.

In February, Met Commissioner Sir Mark described the situation as "a ridiculous waste of money" as 29 Metropolitan Police officers and staff remained on paid leave having had their vetting removed.