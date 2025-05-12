Police probe suspected arson attacks on Keir Starmer’s north London home

Police officers search a bin in Kentish Town, north London. Police are investigating a fire at Sir Keir Starmer's house in north London. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

Counter-terror police are investigating after two properties linked to Sir Keir Starmer were damaged in suspected arson attacks.

Emergency services were called to blazes at the doors of two homes in north London within 24 hours of each other.

On Monday, a police cordon and officers, as well as investigators from London Fire Brigade (LFB), could be seen outside a Kentish Town property, where the Prime Minister used to live.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that it is investigating whether the fires were linked and said counter-terror police are involved.

Scotland Yard is also looking into a vehicle fire as part of the probe.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I can only say that the Prime Minister thanks the emergency services for their work and it is subject to a live investigation. So I can’t comment any further.”

Sir Keir is understood to still own the home, but lives at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Downing Street.

Forensics officers is seen in Kentish Town, north London. Police are investigating a fire at Sir Keir Starmer's house in north London. Picture date: Monday May 12, 2025. Picture: PA

Police were alerted by the LFB to reports of a fire at the residential address at 1.35am.

Damage was caused to the property’s entrance, but nobody was hurt.

At just before 3am on Thursday, firefighters were called to a small car fire on the same street.

Two fire engines from Kentish Town fire station were in attendance and the blaze was under control by 3.30am.

At just after 3am on Sunday, LFB was called to a small fire at the front door of a house converted into flats in nearby Islington, which is also linked to Sir Keir.

One person was assisted to safety via an internal staircase by crews wearing breathing apparatus, LFB said.

The fire was under control by 4am.

A Met spokesperson said: “At this early stage of the investigation, officers are working to establish the circumstances of all three fires and are keeping an open mind as to whether there is any connection.

“All are being treated as suspicious at this time, and inquiries remain ongoing.”

In June last year, three pro-Palestine protesters avoided jail after demonstrating outside Sir Keir’s house.

Leonorah Ward, of Leeds, Zosia Lewis, of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, and Daniel Formentin, of Leeds, hung a banner outside the London property that read, “Starmer stop the killing”, surrounded by red handprints, on April 9 2024.

They also placed four rows of children’s shoes in front of the property to signify the young people killed in Gaza.

The trio were found guilty under Section 42 of the Criminal Justice and Police Act 2001 after a one-day trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

They were each sentenced to six weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £200 in legal costs.

Police are investigating a fire at Sir Keir Starmer's house in north London. Picture: PA

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a press conference, ahead of the publication of the government’s Immigration White Paper hours after the fire at his home. Picture: Alamy

Where does Sir Keir Starmer live?

Sir Keir’s official residence as prime minister is 10 Downing Street but it was a house he owns with his wife Victoria in Kentish Town in Camden, north London, that caught fire.

According to the New York Times, Sir Keir and Victoria have been renting out the address since he moved into No 10 upon becoming prime minister last year. Chancellor Rachel Reeves also rented her home when she moved into Number 11 Downing Street.

He bought the property in 2004 for £650,000 and in today’s money it is worth more than £2m. Sir Keir has recently paid off the mortgage on what is a four bedroom property.

The family have completed renovations on the property over the years since they moved in.