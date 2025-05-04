Police release new CCTV images as they continue desperate hunt for missing woman

4 May 2025, 16:27

Jasmine has been missing since April 11
Jasmine has been missing since April 11. Picture: Warwickshire Police

By Henry Moore

Police have released fresh CCTV pictures of a woman who has been missing for almost a month.

Warwickshire Police launched a desperate search for Jasmine, 26, when she vanished from Leamington on April 11.

Police say they hope these new pictures will “jog someone’s memory” as their search continues.

The images are taken from CCTV footage of the day she vanished.

The images were taken on the day she went missing.
The images were taken on the day she went missing. Picture: Warwickshire Police

Warwickshire Police said in a statement: "We’re growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 26-year-old Jasmine who has been missing from Leamington since 11 April.

"Today we’re releasing CCTV images of the last known sighting of her in the hope these will jog someone’s memory.

"These were taken in Leamington on the day she went missing."

Jasmine is described as being around 5ft 1 tall, with dark dyed red hair, police said.

If you have any information regarding the missing 26-year-old call 999, quoting incident number 321 of April 11.

