Police Scotland requests extra officers from across UK to help with Donald Trump's upcoming visit

Mr Trump will visit his golf resorts in Scotland and meet Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish First Minister John Swinney for informal talks. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The US president's private visit to Scotland later this month will arrive ahead of his state visit to the UK in September.

Mr Trump will visit his golf resorts in Scotland and meet Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish First Minister John Swinney for informal talks.

It's understood the visit will last several days and will likely include stays at both his Turnberry and Aberdeenshire courses.

It's understood the visit will last several days and will likely include stays at both his Turnberry and Aberdeenshire courses. Picture: Alamy

Up to 5,000 officers could be required to police the visit with officers being requested to work 12-hour shifts, a source told Sky News.

The security operation is being compared to that seen after the death of the late Queen Elizabeth in 2022.

The White House is yet to publicly confirm any information about the planned visit.

The timing of the trip comes as Trump's family prepare to unveil a new golf course in Aberdeenshire.

Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond said: "A policing plan will be in place to maintain public safety, balance rights to peaceful protest and minimise disruption.

"The visit will require a significant police operation using local, national and specialist resources from across Police Scotland, supported by colleagues from other UK police forces as part of mutual aid arrangements."

Trump is due to come to the UK in September as part of a state visit.

He will be hosted by the King and Queen at Windsor Castle and accompanied by his wife, Melania Trump.

It will be Mr Trump's second state visit to the UK, having previously been hosted during his first term in 2019.

Downing Street has previously said that Sir Keir's meeting with Mr Trump later this month "will not be a formal bilateral".

Donald Trump said that he will meet Keir Starmer later this month to ‘refine’ the trade deal between the UK and the US in an unexpected meeting in ‘oil capital’ Aberdeen later this month.

A trade deal struck between the UK and the US earlier this year reduced 25% tariffs on car and aerospace imports, which Trump initially imposed on Britain and the rest of the world on April 2.

He later increased the tariff on steel to 50%, but gave the UK a reprieve, keeping its rate at 25% until at least July 9, which has now been and gone.

But questions remain over whether steel imports into America will face 50% tariffs under the new ‘refined’ trade deal.

There is still a baseline tariff of 10% for most other imports.

Mr Trump said: "We're going to be meeting with the British Prime Minister, very respectful, and we are going to have a meeting with him, probably in Aberdeen, and we're going to do a lot of different things.

"We're going to also refine the trade deal that we've made. So we'll be meeting mostly [...] at probably one of my properties, or maybe not, depending on what happens, but we'll be in Aberdeen, in Scotland, meeting with the Prime Minister."

Ahead of his visit to the UK, Mr Trump described Britain as a "great place" which is a "true ally" of the US.

Speaking about Sir Keir, he told the BBC: "I really like the Prime Minister a lot, even though he's a liberal."

He also described Aberdeen as the "oil capital" and said "they should get rid of the windmills and bring back the oil".