Police shoot two XL Bullies 19 times after dogs viciously attack 84-year-old pensioner

Registered XL Bully dogs must be housed securely, neutered, kept on a lead and muzzled in public (file image). Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Two XL bullies were destroyed by police after viciously attacking an 84-year-old pensioner in Warrington.

Listen to this article

Cheshire Police said they were called at 6.40pm yesterday to Bardsley Avenue, Warrington, where they found the man, 84, seriously injured at the scene.

Police were forced to open fire almost 20 times as they destroyed two XL bullies and seized a third small dog.

Police are at the scene of the attack today as inquiries continue.

A 29-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a dog dangerously out of control.

XL Bullies Being Walked On Private Land After Ban. Picture: Getty

Chief Constable Mark Roberts, of Cheshire Police, said: “This was an innocent man who was simply walking in the street when he was horrifically attacked by a suspected unregistered XL bully.

"The sheer size and ferocity of these animals mean that our firearms officers had to discharge 19 shots into them - all of which hit their targets - in order bring the incident to a conclusion and ensure the safety of the public.

"While the victim is now receiving the treatment that he requires, there is no doubt that this incident will impact him for the rest of his life.

"The danger to the public that these dogs pose is well known, which is why Cheshire Constabulary has been extremely proactive in enforcing the new regulations.

"So far we have already removed more than 100 XL Bullies from the streets of Cheshire, and we are committed to doing all we can to ensure that those who don’t comply with the new regulations are held accountable."

Since 31 December 2023 it has been illegal to sell, give away, abandon or breed from an XL bully.

Since 1 February 2024, it has been a criminal offence to own an XL bully without an exemption certificate.

Anyone who chose not to keep their XL bully had to take it to a registered vet to be euthanised by 31 January 2024.

Registered dogs must be housed securely, neutered, kept on a lead and muzzled in public.